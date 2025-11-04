Major DeFi Token Unlocks Ahead: Ethena, Jito, and Avantis

The DeFi market is getting ready for notable token unlocks in the upcoming days. Particularly, Ethena ($ENA), Jito ($JTO), and Avantis ($AVNT) are the top among the impending token unlocks in the DeFi ecosystem in terms of valuation. Additionally, the data from Phoenix Group, the other key token unlocks to occur over the next few days include Berachain ($BERA), Keeta ($KTA), Movement ($MOVE), and Bio Protocol ($BIO), among others. These token unlocks could play a crucial role in attracting investor attention.

Ethena Leads November’s 1st Major Token Unlocks with $62.08M Allocated

The top among the major crypto tokens set to unlock in the near future is Ethena ($ENA) when it comes to valuation. In this respect, the project is set to unlock up to 171.85M $NA tokens, accounting for a huge $62.08M in total. The token unlock event will occur on the 5th of November, denoting 1.15% of the cumulative $ENA supply.

Additionally, Jito ($JTO) will unlock 11.31M $JTO tokens on November 7. This amount equals $9.85M and 1.13% of the total token supply of the project. Along with that, Avantis ($AVNT) takes the 3rd top rank among November’s first token unlocks, allocating 12.23 $AVNT tokens ($7.40M) to be unlocked. This will occur on the 9th of this month, equaling 1.22% of the overall token supply.

Apart from that, Berachain ($BERA) has allocated 3.65M $BERA tokens for the unlock. Hence, on November 6, the project will unlock $6.35M, expressing 0.71% of the total token supply. The next name on the list is Keeta ($KTA) with 12.59M $KTA tokens to be unlocked on November 5. This accounts for $4.91M in value and 1.26% of the project’s token supply. Following that, with $3.13M allocated for its unlock, Movement ($MOVE) is set to unlock 50.00M $MOVE tokens in November, equaling 0.50% of the token supply.

Stakestone Bottoms List with $1.09M to Be Unlocked

Moving on, Bio Protocol ($BIO) is the 7th top DeFi project among upcoming token unlocks with the allocation of $2.66M. This takes into account 32.45M $BIO tokens to be unlocked on November 3 while denoting 0.98% of supply. Moreover, Sleepless AI ($AI) has allocated 17.25M $AI tokens ($1.12M) to be unlocked on November 4, denoting 1.72% of token supply. At the bottom of the list Stakestone ($STO) is going to unlock 6.43 $STO tokens ($1.09M), on November 3, accounting for 0.64% of supply.