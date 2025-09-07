Major Exchange to Delist Shiba Inu — Could SHIB Slide Below $0.00001 as Liquidity Shrinks?

By: Coinstats
2025/09/07 02:03
NEAR
NEAR$2.395--%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001223-1.68%
Movement
MOVE$0.1178+0.76%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03554-2.97%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.0000000006+6.57%
Major
MAJOR$0.15603-1.47%

A significant crypto exchange is preparing to remove Shiba Inu from its listing, sparking widespread concern among investors. The looming delisting raises questions about SHIB's future and its market position. With liquidity set to shrink, the coin's value might face substantial pressure. Readers will discover other cryptocurrencies primed for potential growth amidst this turbulence.

Shiba Inu Eyes New Heights Amidst Steady Market Moves

Source: tradingview 

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is currently trading between $0.00001164 and $0.00001293. The coin is finding support near $0.00001108, while the resistance sits at $0.00001368. If SHIB can break through this level, it could climb towards the next resistance at $0.00001498. This would mean a potential growth of about 16% from the current high range. Over the last week, SHIB has seen a slight dip of approximately 1.7%. The coin's RSI at 62.01 suggests it's not overbought, leaving room for growth. The 10-day and 100-day simple moving averages are closely aligned, hinting at ongoing stability in the price movement.

Conclusion

The removal of SHIB from a major exchange could lead to a drop in its value. Reduced liquidity may push SHIB below $0.00001. Loss of a key trading platform often affects market confidence. Investors might shift their focus to other coins. The move could signal a critical moment for SHIB’s future performance.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ripple’s Toughest Bull Run Yet? Market Strategist Reveals Path to $14 XRP Price in 2025

Ripple’s Toughest Bull Run Yet? Market Strategist Reveals Path to $14 XRP Price in 2025

Ripple’s XRP has been trading in the mid-$2 range after peaking near $3.3 in July, consolidating below key resistance around $3.0. Despite short-term volatility, some analysts remain optimistic about its long-term outlook. Notably, crypto strategist StephIsCrypto posted an X (formerly Twitter) chart showing a repeating breakout pattern over 2022–2024 and projecting a major move in […]
NEAR
NEAR$2.394-0.04%
Movement
MOVE$0.1177+0.68%
XRP
XRP$2.8053-0.77%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/07 02:54
Share
Best Crypto Presales Right Now: BlockchainFX vs Bitcoin Hyper and Snorter Token in the Next Big Crypto Race

Best Crypto Presales Right Now: BlockchainFX vs Bitcoin Hyper and Snorter Token in the Next Big Crypto Race

Crypto markets thrive on early opportunities. Right now, three names are sparking conversations: BlockchainFX, Bitcoin Hyper, and Snorter Token. Each is positioning itself in the evolving digital economy, but only one has the potential to deliver the kind of exponential returns that could change investors’ portfolios. Among the best crypto presales, BlockchainFX is standing out.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00195874-2.14%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.30154+1.83%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01246-1.34%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/07 03:00
Share
Bigger Than Ripple (XRP) and Shiba Inu (SHIB): Crypto Billionaire Predicts This Under-$0.005 Token Will Explode in Q4

Bigger Than Ripple (XRP) and Shiba Inu (SHIB): Crypto Billionaire Predicts This Under-$0.005 Token Will Explode in Q4

Ripple (XRP) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are now household names in the crypto scene, hailing their communities and influence on the market.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001224-1.60%
XRP
XRP$2.8053-0.77%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01246-1.34%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/07 02:11
Share

Trending News

More

Ripple’s Toughest Bull Run Yet? Market Strategist Reveals Path to $14 XRP Price in 2025

Best Crypto Presales Right Now: BlockchainFX vs Bitcoin Hyper and Snorter Token in the Next Big Crypto Race

Bigger Than Ripple (XRP) and Shiba Inu (SHIB): Crypto Billionaire Predicts This Under-$0.005 Token Will Explode in Q4

MoonBull Emerges As The Top New Meme Coin To Watch While Official Trump And Bonk Remain Solid

Phishing scams surge in August 2025 with number of victims crossing 10,000 for the first time this year