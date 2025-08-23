Major Holders Continue Loading XYZVerse (XYZ), ADA, SHIB

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 15:50
Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice.

Certain coins have been added in significant quantities by big wallet addresses. There is renewed interest in several well-known tokens. This has triggered discussions concerning their potential price increases. The focus is on ADA, SUI, SHIB, and XYZVerse. There may be some sharp changes coming. These activities’ numbers suggest a more significant event is on the horizon.

Cardano (ADA)

This week, ADA fluctuated between 0.81 and 1.07. It still has a 14.81% gain over six months, after falling 3.10% in seven days and 1.46% in one month. The coin is currently trading just below the 100-day line at 0.91 and near its 10-day average of 0.88.

Momentum appears to be neutral. The stochastic at 55.36 and the RSI at 49.63 indicate neither overbought nor oversold pressure. At 0.002622, the MACD is barely over zero, suggesting a flat trend. 1.17 is the closest ceiling; breaking it provides access to 1.42. If selling snowballs, a decline below 0.81 might push ADA toward the 0.66 floor or even 0.41.

ADA could add around 30% from current levels and test 1.42, matching the 6-month climb pace, if buyers push through 1.17. If not, a drop to 0.66 would result in a 25% shave. Until volume increases, sideways trading between 0.81 and 1.07 is the default scenario. The next breakout direction could set the tone for Q3, as the long-term trend remains strong and the short-term signs are conflicting.

Undervalued $XYZ Meme Coin Gears Up for Listing on a Major CEX

The meme coin XYZVerse ($XYZ) has made headlines due to its bold assertion that it will rise from $0.0001 to $0.1 during a presale phase.

More than $15 million has been raised so far, and the price of the $XYZ token is at $0.005.

The value of the $XYZ token will increase to $0.01 at the 14th stage of the presale, allowing early holders to get a larger discount.

$XYZ will be listed on significant centralized and decentralized exchanges after the presale. The team has posted a teaser for a major launch, but they haven’t revealed the specifics yet.

Born for Fighters, Built for Champions

XYZVerse is creating a community for those who are determined, ambitious, and seeking domination in the cryptocurrency space and are eager for large gains. This coin is for real fighters, a mentality that appeals to both sportsmen and sports fans. The token for adventurers searching for the next big meme coin is $XYZ.

The protagonist of the XYZVerse narrative is XYZepe, a meme coin competitor who is fighting to top the CoinMarketCap charts. Is it going to be the next SHIB or DOGE? We’ll find out in time.

XYZVerse is governed by the community. The team has set aside a staggering 10% of the whole token supply, or almost 10 billion $XYZ, for airdrops, making it one of the biggest airdrops ever. Active players also receive substantial prizes.

$XYZ is positioned for a championship run thanks to its strong tokenomics, strategic CEX and DEX listings, and frequent token burns. Every action is intended to increase momentum, spur price growth, and unite a devoted following that recognizes that this may be the beginning of something extraordinary.

Airdrops, Rewards, and More — Join XYZVerse to Unlock All the Benefits

Sui (SUI)

Following a difficult week, Sui trades between 3.52 and 4.10. The token lost 10.91 percent in a month and 11.76 percent in seven days. The 6-month chart still displays an 8.18 percent increase despite the dip.

The short-term activity fluctuates just below the 100-day line at 3.61 and close to the 10-day average at 3.55. With an RSI of 50.19 and a Stoch of 55.26, momentum tools are positioned in the center. An indication that sellers are losing ground is a small positive MACD print of 0.0102.

The price may test 4.42 if buyers move above the closest floor at 3.2,7. The mid-band of the existing range would increase by roughly 15% as a result. A clean break might pave the way for a move toward 5, which would indicate an upside of around 30%. The chart might drop to a deeper base at 2.70, or about 25% below, if 3.27 is not held. As of right now, the evidence suggests a cautious recovery rather than a new decline.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

The price dropped 9.56% in the previous seven days. The slide is 18.73% over 30 days. Six months later, down 16.52%. Although there is a slight discrepancy in the current range of 0.00001229 to 0.00001398, the trend is still downward. In the last two sessions, however, the slide has slowed, suggesting a stop.

At 0.00001259 and 0.00001263, the 10-day and 100-day moving lines are in close proximity. The coin is at a decision spot, as indicated by this narrow spread. Stochastic at 72 and RSI at 56 indicate modest purchasing power rather than mania. At 0.00001493, the first barrier is waiting. A push through might target 0.00001662, which would represent a 28% increase from the current mid-range. The coin might test 0.00001155 and then 0.00000986, or around 20% below the current price, if purchasers fade.

There is a neutral to modest upward short-term tendency. The scale would move in favor of bulls if it closed above 0.00001400. If 0.00001200 is not held, sellers will gain control. The probabilities are 60-40 for a modest ascent toward the first barrier in the next two weeks, according to current statistics, but gains above that require new volume. Traders will keep an eye on the pivot between 0.00001250 and 0.00001260 hourly.

Conclusion

While ADA, SUI, and SHIB are still good assets for the 2025 run, XYZVerse, the first all-sport memecoin, promises unparalleled momentum with its community-driven, sport-meme GameFi plan, which aims for 20,000% growth.

You can find more information about XYZVerse (XYZ) here:

https://xyzverse.io/, https://t.me/xyzverse, https://x.com/xyz_verse

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article, and views in it do not represent those of, nor should they be attributed to, ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the company, product, or project mentioned in this piece; nor can this article be regarded as investment advice. Please be aware that trading cryptocurrencies involves substantial risk as the volatility of the crypto market can lead to significant losses.


Source: https://zycrypto.com/major-holders-continue-loading-xyzverse-xyz-ada-shib-heres-how-far-price-explodes-if/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
