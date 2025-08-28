Major Move in Europe Shocks the Market

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 14:33
Moonveil
MORE$0.10598+3.70%
Movement
MOVE$0.1243+1.96%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0131-0.07%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018257-5.58%
Ondo
ONDO$0.93862+0.69%
Major
MAJOR$0.15995+0.22%
Altcoins

Valour, the exchange-traded product (ETP) arm of PiDeFi Technologies, has launched the first Pi Network ETP in Europe, giving traditional investors regulated access to the community-driven blockchain.

The product made its debut on Sweden’s Spotlight Stock Market alongside seven other new crypto listings.

The Pi ETP charges a 1.9% management fee and trades in Swedish kronor, allowing investors to gain exposure through standard brokerage accounts without the need for direct crypto custody.

Expanding Europe’s Crypto Lineup

Valour has built a strong reputation in Europe with more than 85 digital-asset ETPs already trading across exchanges in Sweden, Switzerland, Germany, and France. Alongside Pi, the firm introduced new ETPs tied to Shiba Inu, Ondo, Cronos, Mantle, VeChain, Ethena, and Celestia—covering a mix of established ecosystems and emerging blockchain sectors.

Johanna Belitz, Valour’s Head of Nordics, said the launches reflect “growing demand for transparent and simple access to digital assets.” Head of Product Elaine Buehler added that Pi represents an important balance between core infrastructure and fast-evolving blockchain trends.

A Strategic Bet on Pi Network

The decision to list Pi underscores its rising profile among both retail and institutional players. Ulu Ventures, a venture capital firm, has already added Pi to its portfolio, highlighting confidence in its long-term potential. Recent whale accumulation of Pi tokens further signals strengthening conviction within the market.

Parent company PiDeFi Technologies, listed on Nasdaq under the ticker DEFT, has positioned itself as a bridge between traditional finance and decentralized ecosystems. The Pi ETP launch demonstrates its strategy of meeting institutional standards while opening access to tokens with strong grassroots demand.

Regulated Access to Community Tokens

For Pi Network, the debut marks the first time European investors can gain regulated exposure to its token. With cryptocurrency adoption expanding across the continent, Valour’s move illustrates how asset managers are increasingly willing to bring “community-first” tokens into mainstream finance—an evolution many see as a long-term trend in Europe’s digital-asset markets.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the market. His approach allows him to break down complex ideas into accessible and in-depth content. Follow his publications to stay up to date with the most important trends and topics.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/pi-network-news-major-move-in-europe-shocks-the-market/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitcoin Price Prediction: $219M Floods Into Bitcoin ETFs – Institutions Quietly Preparing for a Run to $1 Million

Bitcoin Price Prediction: $219M Floods Into Bitcoin ETFs – Institutions Quietly Preparing for a Run to $1 Million

Bitcoin ETFs gained $219M in inflows as institutions return, fueling predictions of a breakout toward $130K and beyond.
Share
Coinstats2025/08/28 13:13
Share
The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

PANews reported on June 18 that according to an official announcement, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a civil forfeiture lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of
U
U$0.00995-11.16%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.0000791-2.49%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0662+18.42%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:59
Share
Particle Network Launches Universal Transaction Layer for RWAs, Stablecoins, and Digital Assets

Particle Network Launches Universal Transaction Layer for RWAs, Stablecoins, and Digital Assets

PANews reported on August 5 that according to official news, Particle Network has opened up its end-to-end all-round infrastructure to create a universal transaction layer for RWAs, stablecoins and digital
Solayer
LAYER$0.5522+1.93%
Share
PANews2025/08/05 11:10
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin Price Prediction: $219M Floods Into Bitcoin ETFs – Institutions Quietly Preparing for a Run to $1 Million

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

Particle Network Launches Universal Transaction Layer for RWAs, Stablecoins, and Digital Assets

3 Hottest Meme Coins That Could Make You a Millionaire

StartmeupHK Festival 2022: A week-long showcase of Hong Kong’s dynamic and thriving startup ecosystem