Major Pi Network Listing News: Could This Be the Start of a Massive Comeback?

Even after Pi became available through Onramp Money — opening direct purchase options in over 60 countries — the token continues to hover below $0.35.

Adoption First, Price Later

Onramp’s integration makes Pi purchasable via widely used services like Alipay, Maya, and GCash, giving the project’s community easier access than ever before. For many, this represents one of the first large-scale fiat gateways into Pi, but trading charts tell a different story. Sellers remain in control, and the coin has lost more than 80% of its value in six months.

A Blueprint for Controlled Rollouts

Rather than flood exchanges with supply, Pi Network has opted for a slower, more deliberate model. Tokens are released through foundation wallets to regulated partners such as Onramp, Banxa, and TransFi. These onramps collectively support 170+ payment methods, spreading access while maintaining compliance. Analysts like Dr Altcoin describe this as a strategy to funnel tokens toward real usage — apps, commerce, and peer-to-peer transactions — instead of fueling short-lived speculation.

Institutional Signals

The controlled approach is also finding allies in traditional finance. Europe recently saw the debut of a Pi-based exchange-traded product (ETP), a sign that institutions may be warming up to Pi’s compliance-heavy model. Supporters argue that these building blocks — onramps, financial products, and regulatory cooperation — set Pi apart from projects that rely purely on hype.

The Market Reality

For now, though, the numbers remain stubborn. Pi slid 4.5% in the last 24 hours to $0.344 and failed to hold above $0.35 despite the Onramp announcement. Attempts at recovery quickly fizzled as weak buying pressure met with steady selling.

The Pi Core Team frames this as part of a bigger picture: real-world integration before price appreciation. Whether investors will wait for fundamentals to catch up is the unanswered question.

