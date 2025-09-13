Major Pi Network News: Big Developments You Can’t Ignore

By: Coindoo
2025/09/13 00:48
The adjustment represents the first of several planned upgrades expected to culminate in version 23, a key milestone before the network can fully transition to Mainnet.

Unlike previous updates that drew little attention, this version caught the eye of analysts and longtime followers. Crypto advocate Dr. Altcoin flagged the change as a signal that the project’s technical framework is steadily advancing. For millions of mobile miners who still operate in Pi’s enclosed ecosystem, even incremental updates carry symbolic weight as signs of progress.

Pi’s unique position-combining grassroots mining with growing institutional interest-has kept it on investor watchlists. Recently, a large asset manager even introduced a Pi-linked ETP, underscoring how financial institutions are beginning to treat the network as more than a social experiment.

Price Movement Shows Renewed Interest

Market data reflects a cautious but noticeable reaction. TradingView records show Pi Coin rising around 2.5% in the past day, trading near $0.35. Over the past week, the token gained nearly 3%, though longer-term charts reveal sharper challenges: a 10% slide over the past month and losses exceeding 75% across six months. Even so, Pi still sits more than 250% above its earliest levels, reminding traders of its volatile but resilient performance.

Short bursts of enthusiasm often follow Pi-related announcements, but sustained momentum has been harder to maintain. Investors remain split between optimism over technical progress and concern about delays in achieving a fully open network.

Building Beyond Mining: Domain Auctions Open

Alongside protocol upgrades, Pi Network has launched a fresh initiative to expand user engagement: domain auctions. Running until the end of September, this program lets participants claim unique Pi-based domain names, adding a new layer of personalization and utility to the ecosystem. Advocates see this as an early step toward fostering digital services and businesses powered directly by Pi infrastructure.

The auction may not move token prices, but it illustrates how Pi is broadening its scope beyond its mobile-first mining model. For a network still operating behind a walled garden, small tools that encourage user-driven activity could play a pivotal role once Mainnet launches.

What’s Next for Pi?

The leap from version 19 to 20 may look minor from a technical perspective, but symbolically it keeps the project’s narrative alive. Each upgrade builds anticipation as the countdown toward version 23 continues. For the Pi Core Team, the task is balancing steady development with growing impatience from users and investors eager to see real-world integration.

Whether Pi Network fulfills its promise will depend not only on software milestones but also on how effectively it can turn its massive community into an active, open ecosystem. Until then, every technical step forward-no matter how small-keeps the conversation going.

