The post Major ‘Solana Season’ Milestones: Is $300 in Sight for SOL? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Solana is on a roll and is making headlines for all the right reasons. In just a few days, the network has secured four major wins that stretch from Wall Street to Abu Dhabi. What makes this surge different? For the first time, Solana isn’t just drawing crypto-native investors. Traditional firms are building treasuries around …The post Major ‘Solana Season’ Milestones: Is $300 in Sight for SOL? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Solana is on a roll and is making headlines for all the right reasons. In just a few days, the network has secured four major wins that stretch from Wall Street to Abu Dhabi. What makes this surge different? For the first time, Solana isn’t just drawing crypto-native investors. Traditional firms are building treasuries around …

Major ‘Solana Season’ Milestones: Is $300 in Sight for SOL?

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/20 17:45
Threshold
T$0.0168+0.41%
Solana
SOL$237.65-1.43%
Major
MAJOR$0.15901-0.82%
SOL Entering a Decisive Phase Is it a Good Time to Buy Solana Now

The post Major ‘Solana Season’ Milestones: Is $300 in Sight for SOL? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Solana is on a roll and is making headlines for all the right reasons.

In just a few days, the network has secured four major wins that stretch from Wall Street to Abu Dhabi.

What makes this surge different? For the first time, Solana isn’t just drawing crypto-native investors. Traditional firms are building treasuries around SOL, Nasdaq is opening doors, and global infrastructure is taking shape.

Here’s what you must know.

$300M Treasury Bet: Brera Turns Into Solmate

Brera Holdings, once a European football holding company, has rebranded as Solmate and is going all-in on Solana. The firm is building a $300 million Solana-focused treasury, backed by Pulsar, ARK Invest, and others.

Solmate has already signed a deal with the Solana Foundation for discounted SOL purchases. It also plans to run validators in Abu Dhabi and pursue a dual listing in the UAE alongside its Nasdaq presence.

DeFi Growth and Institutional Money

Solana’s DeFi story is gaining strength. Daily users, DEX volumes, and on-chain activity have all surged. Firedancer upgrades are fixing old network issues, and Solana corporate treasuries hit $4B as companies scoop up 3% of supply.

The market reaction has been strong.

Solana Gets a Nasdaq Boost

Another win came from SOL Strategies Inc., which recently secured approval to list on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker STKE starting September 9.

The move gives Solana-linked firms a direct line into Wall Street and broader institutional capital. Shares will shift from the OTCQB Venture Market while the Canadian listing remains intact.

The Treasury Wave and ETFs Coming

Solmate isn’t the only one. Traditional firms are also exploring Solana treasuries. The standout is Forward Industries, which raised $1.6 billion solely to buy Solana.

On top of that, new spot Solana ETFs are expected to launch in October, with Bloomberg putting approval odds at 95%. JPMorgan predicts $3-6 billion could flow into Solana once they start trading.

The Bigger Picture

With Solana currently trading at $237.80, analysts are calling this “Solana Season.” The combination of treasuries, ETFs, Nasdaq exposure, and DeFi momentum could push SOL past $300 within a year.

Solana seems to be building a case as a backbone for global crypto adoption and investors are starting to treat it that way.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Coinbase CEO: We will build a financial super application to replace traditional banks

Coinbase CEO: We will build a financial super application to replace traditional banks

PANews reported on September 20th that Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong confirmed in an interview with Fox Business that the company's vision is to build Coinbase into a full-service crypto "super app" that replaces traditional banks. The company plans to offer a full suite of financial services, from payments to credit cards and rewards, all powered by crypto. He stated: "Yes, we do want to be a super app that offers a variety of financial services, and I believe cryptocurrencies have the power to do that."
FOX Token
FOX$0.02832-1.63%
VisionGame
VISION$0.0003056-4.76%
Collector Crypt
CARDS$0.1637-19.59%
Share
PANews2025/09/20 19:04
Share
UK Regulator Proposes New Crypto Rules to Protect Consumers

UK Regulator Proposes New Crypto Rules to Protect Consumers

UK’s FCA proposes crypto rules to boost transparency, protect consumers, and balance innovation with regulation; consultation open until 2026. The United Kingdom has taken a new step toward regulating the fast-growing crypto sector. On Wednesday, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) released a consultation paper that sets out how the existing financial rules should apply to […] The post UK Regulator Proposes New Crypto Rules to Protect Consumers appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Boost
BOOST$0.08622-6.10%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01756-5.48%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.89074+0.12%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 15:30
Share
Javier Milei not counting on Trump as Argentina faces $9.5 billion debt in 2026

Javier Milei not counting on Trump as Argentina faces $9.5 billion debt in 2026

Argentine President Javier Milei announced on Friday that his government is working on ways to meet $9.5 billion in debt payments due in 2026, but made it clear he’s not relying on U.S. President Donald Trump to fix the crisis. When asked directly if the U.S. Treasury might intervene to help stabilize Argentina’s fragile economy, […]
Union
U$0.013628-2.85%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.46-0.30%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0012138-10.59%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/20 18:55
Share

Trending News

More

Coinbase CEO: We will build a financial super application to replace traditional banks

UK Regulator Proposes New Crypto Rules to Protect Consumers

Javier Milei not counting on Trump as Argentina faces $9.5 billion debt in 2026

Cardano Price Prediction: ADA & Remittix Top The Crypto Trending Charts This Week

Justice and Efficiency: A Non-Parametric Model for a Free and Fair Economy