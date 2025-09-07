Major Suspicion in the FTX Collapse Case: Former SEC Chairman Gary Gensler’s Messages from Those Days Have Been Deleted

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 22:38
Union
U$0.01069+13.60%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003135+0.93%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016939+0.05%
Major
MAJOR$0.15813+1.61%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001943+2.42%

It has been revealed that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) deleted text message records belonging to former FTX Chairman Gary Gensler during the FTX bankruptcy process. Industry representatives claim this was not a simple error but an attempt to suppress evidence.

According to a report published by the SEC Office of Comptroller, Gensler’s official mobile phone stopped syncing with agency systems on July 6, 2023. Then, under a new automatic policy implemented by the agency in August 2023, all data on devices that were not used for 45 days was deleted.

The report stated that the messages in question were initially recoverable, but due to the IT team accidentally performing a factory reset, all records between October 18, 2022, and September 6, 2023, were irreversibly deleted.

The period covered by the deleted messages coincides with the critical period when FTX went bankrupt in November 2022 and its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, was found guilty in November 2023. This situation raised suspicions of “obstruction of evidence” within the industry.

Coinbase Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal issued a scathing statement, saying, “This is not an ‘error.’ This is the destruction of evidence related to ongoing cases. Those who readily accuse others should be held to a much higher standard of accountability.”

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/major-suspicion-in-the-ftx-collapse-case-former-sec-chairman-gary-genslers-messages-from-those-days-have-been-deleted/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Why 7,950+ Investors Chose BlockchainFX Over BlockDAG as the Best Crypto Presale in 2025

Why 7,950+ Investors Chose BlockchainFX Over BlockDAG as the Best Crypto Presale in 2025

7,950+ investors back BlockchainFX with $6.8M raised, audits, rewards, and Visa utility, ranking it above BlockDAG as 2025’s best presale.
WHY
WHY$0.000000031+17.20%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/07 22:20
Share
Uniswap and Morpho and other institutions cooperate to develop Web3SOC, a security and governance framework designed for compliance

Uniswap and Morpho and other institutions cooperate to develop Web3SOC, a security and governance framework designed for compliance

PANews reported on June 21 that according to The Block, Uniswap Labs, Morpho, Maple Finance, Kiln and Steakhouse Financial have partnered with security companies Cantina and Secureum to establish a
MORPHO
MORPHO$1.9189-2.93%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.088-11.91%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.08136+40.85%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 08:30
Share
Crypto: A Historic Signal on Ethereum Opens the Way to $7,000

Crypto: A Historic Signal on Ethereum Opens the Way to $7,000

Since its creation, Ethereum (ETH) has continually surprised the markets. But the latest indicator marks an unprecedented milestone. For the first time, Ethereum's exchange balance has turned negative: in other words, more ETH leave trading platforms than enter. This rare phenomenon could be the fuel for a surge towards $7,000, according to several analysts. L’article Crypto: A Historic Signal on Ethereum Opens the Way to $7,000 est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10047+1.30%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05477+0.93%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00561+3.31%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/07 21:05
Share

Trending News

More

Why 7,950+ Investors Chose BlockchainFX Over BlockDAG as the Best Crypto Presale in 2025

Uniswap and Morpho and other institutions cooperate to develop Web3SOC, a security and governance framework designed for compliance

Crypto: A Historic Signal on Ethereum Opens the Way to $7,000

Ethereum Makes Major Scaling Gains as LeanVM Prepares for Key Milestones

Polls show Trump's approval rating at 43%, with only 39% approving of his handling of inflation.