Major Wall Street Banks say Two or More Rate Cuts Likely in 2025

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 22:17
Moonveil
MORE$0.09908+4.29%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.005933-2.49%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016961+6.05%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.00227+0.79%
Major
MAJOR$0.15588-1.83%

Several financial institutions and market analysts are now projecting the US Federal Reserve, the country’s central bank, will slash interest rates from the current target rate of 4.25%-4.5% at least twice in 2025.

The banking forecasts followed a weak August jobs report that saw only 22,000 jobs added for the month, versus expectations of about 75,000.

Analysts at Bank of America, a banking and financial services company, reversed their long-held stance of no rate cuts in 2025 and are now projecting two 25 basis point (BPS) cuts, one in September and another in December, according to Bloomberg.

Economists at Investment banking firm Goldman Sachs are projecting three 25 BPS cuts in 2025, beginning in September and continuing throughout October and November.

Banking giant Citigroup likewise forecasts a total 75 BPS cut in 2025, spaced out in 25 BPS increments in September, October and December, Reuters reported.

Interest rate target probabilities at the next Federal Reserve meeting in September. Source: CME Group

Over 88% of traders now expect a rate cut of 25 BPS at the next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting in September, and about 12% of traders expect a 50 BPS cut, according to data from the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) Group.

Lower interest rates drive liquidity into crypto markets and are seen as a major catalyst for rising crypto prices and sustained bull runs, with higher rates having the opposite effect on asset prices.

Related: Bitcoin breaks out, but weak US jobs data breaks bulls again: Time to risk on or off?

Most traders now anticipate rate cuts amid massive job numbers revisions

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled a potential rate cut in September during his keynote speech at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium in Wyoming on August 22. 

The speech came amid signs of a weakening US jobs market, which is part of the Federal Reserve’s dual mandate of achieving maximum employment and keeping prices stable. 

US Jobs market shows signs of weakening, with more unemployed people than job openings. Source: The Kobeissi Letter

“The US just revised the June jobs report lower for a second time, for a total of -160,000 jobs. Now, the US has officially lost 13,000 jobs in June,” the Kobeissi Letter said in a post on X.

The Kobeissi Letter also warned that the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) revised 2024 job numbers downward by about 818,000, and may revise 2025 figures down by as much as 950,000 jobs.

Magazine: Altcoin season 2025 is almost here… but the rules have changed

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/banking-giants-forecast-two-interest-rate-cuts-2025?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Trump mulls trade counter after EU hits Google with $3.5B fine

Trump mulls trade counter after EU hits Google with $3.5B fine

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened retaliatory actions against the EU after issuing Google a $3.5 billion fine.
Union
U$0.0095-8.74%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.31-0.29%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.11249-2.03%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/06 21:42
Share
Can Bitcoin Defy Predictions This Year?

Can Bitcoin Defy Predictions This Year?

In a recent discourse, new insights challenge the widely held belief that Bitcoin could peak by the end of this year. An intriguing analysis by PlanC equates the expectation of Bitcoin hitting a market cycle high in the fourth quarter to the improbability of consistently winning a coin toss.Continue Reading:Can Bitcoin Defy Predictions This Year?
Share
Coinstats2025/09/06 21:08
Share
Best Cryptocurrency Under $0.05? Analysts Say Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Could Deliver 25x Gains by 2026

Best Cryptocurrency Under $0.05? Analysts Say Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Could Deliver 25x Gains by 2026

With the crypto market heating up ahead of 2026, investors are searching for opportunities priced low enough to offer significant upside. Analysts are increasingly pointing to new tokens that combine affordability with solid fundamentals, even though well-known names like Bitcoin and Ethereum still make headlines. One of the top mentions right now is Mutuum Finance [...] The post Best Cryptocurrency Under $0.05? Analysts Say Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Could Deliver 25x Gains by 2026 appeared first on Blockonomi.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Wink
LIKE$0.010845-1.92%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02736+2.43%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/06 21:50
Share

Trending News

More

Trump mulls trade counter after EU hits Google with $3.5B fine

Can Bitcoin Defy Predictions This Year?

Best Cryptocurrency Under $0.05? Analysts Say Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Could Deliver 25x Gains by 2026

US Ethereum ETFs Suffer a Major Setback – Will Price Follow?

Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference