Major XRP Price Prediction, Latest Pi Network News and The Crypto Being Called The Next PEPE Coin

From bold XRP price prediction headlines to fresh Pi Network news, 2025 has no shortage of crypto buzz. But while old names hold steady, newcomer Layer Brett is being called the next Pepe Coin, and it might actually deserve the title! Let’s see how they stack up.

XRP (XRP): A classic player with a capped ceiling in 2025 XRP price prediction

The XRP price prediction has been hovering between $0.50 and $0.70 for ages, and while some analysts still predict a breakout to $3 or beyond, others see diminishing momentum. The most optimistic XRP price prediction puts it near $5–$8, but that’s a stretch.

Despite legal wins and real-world use in cross-border payments, XRP’s upside feels limited. It’s an established player—reliable, but not explosive.

For steady growth, XRP holds merit. But for traders looking to flip $100 into a moonshot, the XRP price prediction shows XRP probably isn’t the cycle to bet on XRP.

Pi Network (PI): Quietly building while the Pi Network news heats up

Pi Network has been an enigma for years, but lately the noise has started to sound more like progress. The core team recently launched a Linux-compatible node version and rolled out new dev tools, hinting that a full mainnet release might finally be close. That’s sparked a fresh wave of Pi Network news, mostly optimistic—but not without a fair share of skepticism.

The project still faces criticism for its long delays and unclear token economics. Yet, for a coin that hasn’t even fully launched, Pi Network maintains a massive user base and serious community loyalty. But the fact that there is still Pi Network news going around says something.

Pepe Coin (PEPE): Meme power without staying power

Pepe Coin exploded onto the scene in a blaze of meme-fueled hype, riding the same wave that made Dogecoin and Shiba Inu household names. But unlike those, Pepe Coin hasn’t managed to evolve beyond speculation. There’s no real ecosystem—just volatility and vibes.

That hasn’t stopped traders from piling in. It’s still considered a top meme coin by sheer volume, and every minor pump reignites talk of “the next 1000x.” But without any lasting infrastructure or utility, Pepe Coin struggles to keep momentum once the hype dips.

If you’re chasing adrenaline, Pepe Coin still brings chaos. But for long-term plays? The magic feels like it’s already fading.

Layer Brett (LBRETT): The crypto being called the next Pepe Coin—for good reason

Layer Brett is turning heads across the meme coin world, with more than a few analysts calling it the next Pepe Coin. But here’s the thing: Layer Brett doesn’t just ride hype. It’s built as an Ethereum Layer 2 with low gas fees, near-instant transactions, and a live staking dApp already paying out massive rewards.

While Pepe Coin was all flash and frenzy, Layer Brett brings the same meme energy—just with real infrastructure underneath. There’s gamified staking, NFT tie-ins, and a presale price still sitting around $0.005.

This isn’t just another dog-themed gamble. Layer Brett has utility, scarcity, and actual stuff you can use. For traders chasing high upside in the next crypto bull run, it’s not hard to see why Layer Brett is being called the next Pepe Coin—only smarter.

Conclusion

The XRP price prediction continues to deliver hope, and Pi Network news still teases a new breakout, but one may tend to wait forever. And why would you want to wait when Layer Brett is ready to emulate Pepe Coin without bringing any downsides? Can you afford not to take a chance on Layer Brett?

