Major XRP Price Prediction, Latest Pi Network News and The Crypto Being Called The Next PEPE Coin

By: CoinPedia
2025/08/31 23:12
XRP
XRP$2.8102-0.11%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5314-0.50%
Major
MAJOR$0.15263-0.29%
Pi Network
PI$0.3658-4.69%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000981--%
Layer Brett

The post Major XRP Price Prediction, Latest Pi Network News and The Crypto Being Called The Next PEPE Coin appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

From bold XRP price prediction headlines to fresh Pi Network news, 2025 has no shortage of crypto buzz. But while old names hold steady, newcomer Layer Brett is being called the next Pepe Coin, and it might actually deserve the title! Let’s see how they stack up.

XRP (XRP): A classic player with a capped ceiling in 2025 XRP price prediction

The XRP price prediction has been hovering between $0.50 and $0.70 for ages, and while some analysts still predict a breakout to $3 or beyond, others see diminishing momentum. The most optimistic XRP price prediction puts it near $5–$8, but that’s a stretch.

Despite legal wins and real-world use in cross-border payments, XRP’s upside feels limited. It’s an established player—reliable, but not explosive.

For steady growth, XRP holds merit. But for traders looking to flip $100 into a moonshot, the XRP price prediction shows XRP probably isn’t the cycle to bet on XRP.

Layer Brett

Pi Network (PI): Quietly building while the Pi Network news heats up

Pi Network has been an enigma for years, but lately the noise has started to sound more like progress. The core team recently launched a Linux-compatible node version and rolled out new dev tools, hinting that a full mainnet release might finally be close. That’s sparked a fresh wave of Pi Network news, mostly optimistic—but not without a fair share of skepticism.

The project still faces criticism for its long delays and unclear token economics. Yet, for a coin that hasn’t even fully launched, Pi Network maintains a massive user base and serious community loyalty. But the fact that there is still Pi Network news going around says something.

Pepe Coin (PEPE): Meme power without staying power

Pepe Coin exploded onto the scene in a blaze of meme-fueled hype, riding the same wave that made Dogecoin and Shiba Inu household names. But unlike those, Pepe Coin hasn’t managed to evolve beyond speculation. There’s no real ecosystem—just volatility and vibes.

That hasn’t stopped traders from piling in. It’s still considered a top meme coin by sheer volume, and every minor pump reignites talk of “the next 1000x.” But without any lasting infrastructure or utility, Pepe Coin struggles to keep momentum once the hype dips.

If you’re chasing adrenaline, Pepe Coin still brings chaos. But for long-term plays? The magic feels like it’s already fading.

Layer Brett

Layer Brett (LBRETT): The crypto being called the next Pepe Coin—for good reason

Layer Brett is turning heads across the meme coin world, with more than a few analysts calling it the next Pepe Coin. But here’s the thing: Layer Brett doesn’t just ride hype. It’s built as an Ethereum Layer 2 with low gas fees, near-instant transactions, and a live staking dApp already paying out massive rewards.

While Pepe Coin was all flash and frenzy, Layer Brett brings the same meme energy—just with real infrastructure underneath. There’s gamified staking, NFT tie-ins, and a presale price still sitting around $0.005.

This isn’t just another dog-themed gamble. Layer Brett has utility, scarcity, and actual stuff you can use. For traders chasing high upside in the next crypto bull run, it’s not hard to see why Layer Brett is being called the next Pepe Coin—only smarter.

Conclusion

The XRP price prediction continues to deliver hope, and Pi Network news still teases a new breakout, but one may tend to wait forever. And why would you want to wait when Layer Brett is ready to emulate Pepe Coin without bringing any downsides? Can you afford not to take a chance on Layer Brett? 

Presale: Layer Brett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrettX: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, after the USELESS market value exceeded $100 million, smart trader Cooker.hl sold 5 million USELESS in exchange for 3,278 SOL
Solana
SOL$205.11+2.40%
Capverse
CAP$0.06983+0.77%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.209109+0.20%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:31
Share
Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

At the Stripe Sessions 2025 conference held in San Francisco, Stripe announced the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" in more than 100 countries around the world. Stripe President John Collison also emphasized how transformational technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and stablecoins are reshaping the economy and business, and proposed a key new concept, namely "Agentic Commerce".
Moonveil
MORE$0.10227-0.93%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.0176+1.44%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1281+0.47%
Share
PANews2025/05/09 10:29
Share
WLFI houders zetten 16% van totale supply tijdelijk op slot

WLFI houders zetten 16% van totale supply tijdelijk op slot

Steeds meer WLFI houders maken gebruik van de nieuwe Lockbox functie. Inmiddels is er volgens on chain data zo’n 1,627 miljard WLFI in het contract gezet, goed voor 16,27% van de totale voorraad. Bij de huidige koers van $0,297 komt dat neer op ongeveer $483 miljoen aan tokens die tijdelijk... Het bericht WLFI houders zetten 16% van totale supply tijdelijk op slot verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
WLFI
WLFI$----%
OP
OP$0.704+1.00%
Qitmeer Network
MEER$0.00361-0.19%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/31 22:39
Share

Trending News

More

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

WLFI houders zetten 16% van totale supply tijdelijk op slot

Analysis: Bitcoin’s dormant supply growth outpaces new issuance for the first time in history

Ethereum Ecosystem Support Program Pauses Grants to Refocus Strategy