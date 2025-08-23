Maker & Synthetix Support Bounce: Technical Level Defense Shows Strong Institutional Interest

By: Coinstats
2025/08/23 18:30
Key crypto assets are displaying robust resilience, signaling confidence among major investors. Recent movements in Maker and Synthetix hint at potential upward momentum driven by significant buy-in from institutional players. This article delves into the market dynamics and technical support levels that could propel these digital currencies into their next growth phase.

Maker Price Analysis: Past and Present Market Signals

Maker experienced a sharp one-month decline with prices dropping nearly 21.77% and a significant weekly pullback of about 16.39%. However, over the past six months, it managed a rebound of roughly 12.34%. Price levels oscillated between $1,721 and $2,315.37, revealing notable volatility. Data indicates that while short-term pressures have forced the price lower, longer-term recovery efforts hint at resilience. A blend of bearish sentiment mixed with potential upside is evident through varied technical indicators.

Currently, Maker trades in a range between $1,721 and $2,315.37, with the nearest resistance around $2,654.23 and support at approximately $1,465.63. The market shows mixed sentiment, with recent declines contrasting against historical gains over six months. Technical indicators reveal weakened momentum; the Awesome Oscillator sits at -250.395, and the Momentum Indicator registers -366, while the RSI at 33.94 hints at oversold conditions. Traders may consider short positions near resistance at $2,654.23, while the support at $1,465.63 could be an entry point for buyers anticipating a rebound. No clear trend has emerged, offering opportunities for trades that balance risk and reward, and discipline with stop-loss orders is essential in this uncertain climate.

Synthetix Trends: Price Declines and Key Trading Levels

Synthetix endured a 13.76% drop this past month and faced a nearly 32.08% decline over the last six months, with prices fluctuating between $0.49 and $0.73. The weekly performance shows a notable 10.19% loss, underscoring a period of steady weakness. Price ranges and percentage drops reflect an overall downward movement, pressuring investor sentiment. The coin's behavior during these periods indicates a market leaning toward selling, highlighting a consistent loss in value.

Current readings show prices anchored within the $0.49 to $0.73 range, with a key resistance at $0.87 and a secondary resistance at $1.11, while immediate support sits at $0.40 and a deeper support at $0.16. Indicators display a near-neutral RSI of 49.58, coupled with a slightly bearish moving average, suggesting bears are dominant but without a strong trend. This situation allows traders to consider buying opportunities near the support area of $0.40, anticipating a potential bounce toward the first resistance level. Conversely, a break below support could lead to a further decline toward the second support.

Conclusion

MKR and SNX have shown resilience by defending key technical levels. This suggests strong backing from large investors. Their ability to hold these levels points to potential growth. Institutional interest could provide further support. Watching these assets could be beneficial for understanding broader market trends.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
