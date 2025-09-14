Malaysian PMs blackmailed with AI deepfake with crypto demands

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 20:45
Three Malaysian PMs have become victims of an artificial intelligence (AI) deepfake blackmail, with their blackmailers making crypto ransom demands. The MPs in question are Subang MP Wong Chen, Pandan MP Rafizi Ramli, and Sungai Petani MP Mohammed Taufiq Johari.

According to reports, the Malaysian MPs were victims of cyber blackmail involving doctored AI-generated pornographic images, a move that has been described by Wong as lazy and unprofessional.

In the statement released by Wong, the blackmail came to light on September 12 after his officer opened an email sent to the parliamentary office’s general complaint website. The email contained threats, a screenshot showing Wong in a compromising position, and a QR code demanding $100,000 in digital assets.

Malaysian PMs blackmail with AI-generated images

Wong mentioned that after the message was discovered, they took careful steps not to interact with the email. “My officer did not click on any links or scan the QR code. We immediately reported the matter to the Subang police, who promptly assigned an inspector to investigate,” he said. According to Wong, he later discovered that Rafizi had also received an identical email on the same day.

The Malaysian MP claimed that the emails were the same, with the same words and a photo showing Rafizi in a compromising position. “Other than our faces, both photos are exactly identical, from the fold of the pillows and blanket, to the room, the bed, and the naked person in the photo,” he said. He also rubbished claims on the internet that his phone had been hacked, urging the public to stop sharing rumors.

Wong also said that he has left the issue to the police as they are expected to provide timely updates as investigations proceed. The Malaysian MP also said he has sought assistance from IT and cryptocurrency experts to help him trace the blackmailer. He added that he may also raise the matter with Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) and the Securities Commission to track the account.

MPs promise to reveal the identity of the perpetrators

The Malaysian MP, who is serving his third term, said this is not the first time that unscrupulous elements have made such attempts against him. He noted that if the perpetrators are not caught and things like this are allowed to continue, it may become a part of a broader effort to intimidate lawmakers. In addition, Wong also said he will not allow the incident to dissuade him from carrying out the job he was elected to do.

“I echo Rafizi’s concerns that these attacks may be more sinister, possibly aimed at accessing our devices or undermining parliamentary democracy,” he said. “I will not retreat and will continue to discharge my duties without fear or favour.”

Meanwhile, Rafizi, who has served as an economy minister in Malaysia, also confirmed yesterday that he had received the same blackmail message. He said he has faced four hack attempts in the last nine months.

In another separate statement today, Taufiq mentioned that he had been targeted by the scammers who are circulating AI-generated pornographic content of someone who shares a likeness with him in exchange for money in digital assets. He noted that he has since involved the police, filed a police report, and urged them to work on it swiftly. He also encouraged the public to remain vigilant and not give in to threats and blackmail.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/malaysian-pms-blackmailed-with-ai-deepfake/

