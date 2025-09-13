Malcolm Brogdon Signs One-Year Contract With New York Knicks

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 12: Malcolm Brogdon #15 of the Washington Wizards shoots the ball against the Indiana Pacers at Capital One Arena on February 12, 2025 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images) Getty Images

The New York Knicks have added another depth piece to their team before the upcoming season. Former 6th man of the year Malcolm Brogdon has signed a one-year deal with the Knicks, per ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Brogdon signed a non guaranteed one-year deal with the Knicks, meaning that it is not a given that he will make the roster – but given his skillset and experience in the league, it is a strong possibility that he does. Last season Brogdon posted averages of 12.7 points per game, 3.8 rebounds per game, and 4.1 assists per game with the Washington Wizards. Brogdon can offer solid ball-handling and sufficient playmaking off the bench for New York, something that they needed more of last season.

Last season when Brunson was on the bench, it seemed that New York did not have anyone who could reliably create on the perimeter. Often leading to an offense that seemed discombobulated compared to when Brunson was on the floor. Brogdon’s skillset would be more than adequate for the non Brunson minutes, as he has shown throughout his career that he can reliably run an offense during his minutes.

New York has been addressing their inefficiencies when it pertains to reserves this off-season as they have also signed Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele. Brogdon is just the latest addition they have made to their bench – in an effort to strengthen their team.