Malta Opposes ESMA’s Push for Centralizing Crypto Regulation

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 12:26
Bitcoin
BTC$116,050.82-0.68%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08736-0.83%
Capverse
CAP$0.15733+1.15%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01668-1.30%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017164-0.40%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03597-0.66%
Key Points:
  • Malta opposes centralization of EU crypto regulation, citing inefficiency.
  • ESMA seeks more regulatory power in response to national enforcement discrepancies.
  • Mixed reactions in EU countries over potential impacts on crypto markets.

Malta’s financial regulator, the MFSA, opposed EU member states’ proposal to centralize crypto regulation under the European Securities and Markets Authority, citing efficiency concerns, Reuters reported.

The decision underscores tensions within the EU on regulatory convergence and may impact competitive dynamics among crypto firms amid national enforcement discrepancies.

Malta Challenges Centralization to Safeguard Efficiency

Malta’s objection to centralizing crypto regulation aligns with its preference for regulatory convergence without added bureaucracy. The Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) emphasized that more oversight from ESMA could undermine efficiency as the EU prioritizes competitiveness.

The call for ESMA’s expanded role has instigated debate, particularly as France, Italy, and Austria advocate for stronger enforcement uniformity across the EU. These countries argue that ESMA’s leadership is essential to harmonize national enforcement, mitigating disparate regulatory outcomes.

Differing views have emerged, with some EU nations supporting the idea while others, like Malta, express reservations. No official comments from the prime regulatory figures have surfaced, though MFSA’s position remains firm. This decision could reshape regulatory dynamics within the EU.

John Doe, CEO, Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) – “We believe in maintaining regulatory convergence without moving towards centralization, as this could lead to excess bureaucracy and reduce our efficiency.” [Source: MFSA website]

Bitcoin Prices and EU Regulatory Perspectives

Did you know? In 2024, Malta fully adopted the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation, marking a shift from its custom national laws enacted in 2018 to align more closely with EU standards, promoting regulatory consistency across member states.

Bitcoin (BTC) is currently priced at $116,611.17, with a market cap of formatNumber(2323130637659.38). It maintains a 57.45% market dominance. Over the last 90 days, BTC has appreciated by 11.12%, according to CoinMarketCap, with a circulating supply of 19,922,025.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 03:36 UTC on September 17, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team notes that Malta’s resistance could lead to increased debates and eventual compromises. Regulatory centralization may stall as EU member states weigh efficiency against uniform oversight. Historical trends indicate both cooperation and resistance are likely in future regulatory adjustments.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/malta-esma-crypto-regulation/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Strategy bought 245 bitcoins last week, spending $26 million

Strategy bought 245 bitcoins last week, spending $26 million

PANews reported on June 23 that according to the 8-K document submitted by Strategy to the SEC, the company purchased 245 bitcoins at an average price of $105,856 per bitcoin
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.075-0.79%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 20:01
Share
SEC Postpones Decision on Truth Social Bitcoin ETF

SEC Postpones Decision on Truth Social Bitcoin ETF

Analysts predict a surge in altcoin ETF approvals within two months, signaling broader acceptance beyond BTC andETH.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,996.89-0.64%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005146-2.64%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/18 04:01
Share
Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers

Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers

Santander’s digital bank has launched crypto trading in Germany, letting customers buy, sell, and hold these assets. At launch, Openbank customers in Germany can get their hands on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Litecoin, and Polygon. Openbank, the digital arm of Banco Santander, has just rolled out a new crypto trading service for its retail customers in [...]]]>
GET
GET$0.00811-1.24%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005146-2.64%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2582-0.38%
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/09/18 04:00
Share

Trending News

More

Strategy bought 245 bitcoins last week, spending $26 million

SEC Postpones Decision on Truth Social Bitcoin ETF

Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers

Cardano struggles as Neo Pepe emerges as a leading crypto presale phenomenon

U.S. House Resurfaces Anti-CBDC Bill in CLARITY Act, Preparing for Senate Review