MANTRA Chain Positions for $16T Tokenization Opportunity with MultiVM Launch

MANTRA, the Layer 1 blockchain specially built for real-world assets (RWAs), has declared that its latest mainnet upgrades are live. After this statement, MANTRA has become the first blockchain to natively assist Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) and CosmWasm smart contracts. The main objective behind this launch is to build a layer 1 MultiVM, especially for real-world assets (RWAs).

After the bonding with MANTRA Finance’s Virtual Asset Services Provider (VASP) license from Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), the reforms further empower MANTRA’s position to compliantly capitalize upon the spreading tokenization market.

This MultiVM sketch permits developers and institutions to build with familiar instruments while obtaining the security and scalability of MANTRA Chain. MANTRA has released this news through its official X account.

MANTRA Unlocks New Era of Onchain Finance with Strategic EVM Upgrade

MANTRA’s huge achievement reflects not only a technical achievement but a strategic evolution. Moreover, this up-gradation system also prepares the network for future increments such as permissioned liquidity pools, institutional compliance frameworks, and extensive interoperability with other blockchains.

These systematic changes bring a secure and transparent way for global investors, along with developers and asset owners, to bring traditional assets onchain. In addition, $16 trillion tokenization chances accelerate institutional adoption, which is connected to the EVM infrastructure. MANTRA is fully embracing EVM compatibility to fulfill developers’ and institutions’ needs.

John Patrick Mullin, Founder and CEO of MANTRA, admired MANTRA’s importance by saying,” MANTRA Chain is at the heart of the MANTRA ecosystem.” Further, he said,” With this EVM upgrade, we’re not just improving performance, we’re further embedding compliance into the protocol, opening the door to a new era of accessibility, trust, and regulatory clarity when tokenizing real-world assets.”

MANTRA Unlocks DeFi for RWAs with Native Compliance and EVM Support

MANTRA forces regulatory requirements at the protocol level, which gives a remarkably higher level of confidence as to compliance versus smart contracts. MANTRA is working slightly differently from other blockchains. As a result, institutions no longer have to select between regulatory clarity and EVM accessibility.

This system has instant benefits for developers and institutions. Developers can now deploy Solidity-based dApps directly on MANTRA Chain with no need for changes. They can also fork and customize decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols for RWAs. Gradually, they will be able to bring funds seamlessly from other EVM chains. Institutions acquire access to a chain that is both EVM-compatible and self-sovereign.