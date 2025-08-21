Mantra Prepares Full OM Token Migration to Its Own Chain by 2026

Mantra will fully migrate OM tokens from Ethereum to its native chain by January 15, 2026.

The migration aims to unify liquidity, strengthen governance, and support RWA tokenization.

Mantra is preparing to embark on a major phase in the history of its ecosystem. The project has announced an ambitious plan to migrate all OM tokens from Ethereum to the native Mantra Chain network.

The final target for this process is January 15, 2026, when all ERC-20 tokens will be officially retired. Token holders who have not migrated by that deadline will lose their holdings, as any remaining tokens will be withdrawn and reallocated for ecosystem development. To date, approximately 250 million OM, or nearly 28% of the total supply, have already successfully migrated.

Tokenomics Overhaul and Phased Migration Roadmap

This migration is not just a network move; it also includes fundamental changes to tokenomics. Mantra has decided to set a new inflation rate of 8%, which is expected to yield staking returns in the range of 18% APR. Furthermore, a maximum supply cap of 2.5 billion OM has been set, a step deemed crucial to maintaining the token’s value in the future.

The number of validators, which previously stood at five, will be reduced to two in the third quarter of 2025. This adjustment will be accompanied by an increase in validator commissions, with the aim of encouraging broader community involvement.

Furthermore, the migration roadmap is being developed in stages. The third quarter of 2025 will be marked by a reduction in validators. The fourth quarter will then focus on withdrawing liquidity from the Base, Polygon, and BNB Chain networks, before Ethereum’s turn follows.

This long journey will conclude on January 15, 2026, the final date for ERC-20 tokens. The grand plan arose from the need to unify liquidity. OM tokens have been scattered across various networks, indirectly fragmenting the ecosystem.

With the full migration to a native token, Mantra hopes to create a more efficient structure and focus on its primary vision: making Mantra Chain the center of real-world asset (RWA) tokenization.

Mantra Expands With Real-World Partnerships and Validators

Meanwhile, at the end of May, CNF reported that Mantra had partnered with Dimitra to initiate a tokenization program in the agricultural sector.

The pilot project began with cocoa farming and forest conservation, where blockchain was used to support farmers while also opening a pathway for carbon credit trading. This collaboration demonstrates Mantra’s commitment to penetrating the real world through the technology they develop.

Still in May, Nansen officially joined as a validator on Mantra Chain. With its cross-chain analytical capabilities, Nansen is expected to increase transparency and strengthen ecosystem insights.

Interestingly, all validator rewards from Nansen will be reinvested into the development of the Mantra community and ecosystem. So, it’s not just about profits, but also about directly contributing to the network’s growth.

However, major changes always carry risks. Token holders must actively ensure the migration is completed before the deadline. Otherwise, they could lose their assets. While challenging, Mantra believes this step will lay a strong foundation for the future of the ecosystem, especially in attracting institutional investors who are eyeing the tokenization of real assets.

Furthermore, market data also reflects interesting dynamics. At the time of writing, the OM token was trading at about $0.2371, down around 1% in the last 24 hours. Daily trading volume was recorded at around $40.18 million, indicating that despite the depressed price, liquidity remains quite active.

