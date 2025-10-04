ExchangeDEX+
MARA Bitcoin Mining Sees 4% Growth, Expands Operations in Texas, Ohio

By: Coincentral
2025/10/04 14:45
TLDR

  • MARA produced 736 BTC in September, a 4% increase from August.
  • Company’s Bitcoin reserves now total 52,850 BTC, including pledged coins.
  • 99% operational uptime achieved despite temporary outages in Garden City.
  • MARA continues expanding its operations in Texas and Ohio facilities.

MARA Holdings has announced steady growth in its Bitcoin mining operations, with an increase in production and overall Bitcoin reserves. This achievement comes despite a challenging mining environment and rising global hashrate. The company highlighted consistent operational uptime and its ongoing expansion in Texas and Ohio.

Bitcoin Production Increases by 4% in September

According to the company’s latest update, MARA mined 736 Bitcoin in September 2025, a 4% increase from the 705 BTC produced in August. The production was achieved from mining 218 blocks during the month, which was a 5% rise compared to August’s 208 blocks. The daily average output also improved, reaching 24.5 BTC per day in September, up from 22.7 BTC in August.

MARA’s share of the overall network rewards rose to 5.2%, marking an increase in the company’s mining efficiency. However, transaction fees contributed less than 1% to the total rewards. As of September, the company’s Bitcoin treasury has grown to 52,850 BTC, which includes coins that are loaned, pledged, or held as collateral, according to Treasury Edge, a market account monitoring corporate holdings.

Strong Uptime and Expansion in Texas and Ohio

MARA’s mining operations have maintained impressive reliability, with 99% uptime across its facilities in September. The company noted that temporary outages at its Garden City site were caused by weather-related events, but these did not significantly impact overall performance. The reliability of its operations underscores MARA’s capacity to scale, even in a challenging mining environment.

Meanwhile, MARA continues to expand its operations, particularly in Texas and Ohio. This expansion is expected to enhance the company’s mining capacity and help sustain its growth trajectory despite tougher market conditions. The facilities in these states provide additional resources, further strengthening MARA’s ability to compete as the global hashrate grows.

Adapting to a Growing Global Hashrate

Despite a 9% increase in the global hashrate, reaching more than 1,030 exahash per second, MARA has continued to scale its operations. CEO Fred Thiel noted that the company’s performance demonstrated its ability to maintain uptime and adapt to changes in the mining landscape.

This growth in network difficulty has not hindered MARA’s ability to increase output, showcasing its strategic adaptability and operational resilience.

The post MARA Bitcoin Mining Sees 4% Growth, Expands Operations in Texas, Ohio appeared first on CoinCentral.

