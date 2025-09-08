MARA Bitcoin Treasury Grows as Firm Mines 705 BTC in August

TLDR

MARA now holds 52,477 BTC which brings the value of its Bitcoin treasury to $5.9 billion.

The company remains the second-largest public Bitcoin holder after Strategy.

MARA produced 705 BTC in August and maintained a steady average of 22.7 BTC mined per day.

The firm increased its Bitcoin holdings during a market dip instead of selling assets.

MARA’s energized hashrate rose to 59.4 EH/s with full miner deployment at its Texas wind farm.

MARA Holdings Inc. confirmed its Bitcoin treasury is now valued at $5.9 billion, setting a new corporate milestone. As of August 31, 2025, the company’s holdings reached 52,477 BTC, breaking previous records. MARA now trails only Strategy in the global rankings for public Bitcoin holdings.

MARA Increases Bitcoin Holdings Despite Price Drop

MARA added to its Bitcoin treasury during August, taking advantage of the month’s price volatility. The company produced 705 BTC while maintaining an average of 22.7 BTC mined daily. Despite Bitcoin’s 6% price decline, MARA stayed consistent with its mining pace.

The price of Bitcoin peaked near $124,500 before falling to $107,000 by month-end, prompting MARA to buy more BTC. CEO Fred Thiel stated, “We took the opportunity to add to our treasury and currently hold over 52,000 BTC.” This strategic purchase reinforced its aggressive Bitcoin accumulation plan.

As of August 31, the MARA Bitcoin treasury surpassed all other public miners in total BTC holdings. It remained second only to Strategy, which reported a total of 636,505 BTC. MARA’s treasury approach reflects confidence in long-term Bitcoin value.

Hashrate Expansion and Production Momentum Support Treasury Growth

MARA reported its energized hashrate increased to 59.4 EH/s, reflecting steady infrastructure growth. All miners at the company’s Texas wind farm are now installed and operational. The firm expects full operations at the facility by Q4 2025.

July’s performance helped build momentum, with MARA mining 692 BTC after resolving issues at its Ellendale site. That marked a 27% rise in block wins compared to June’s 591 BTC production. Increased mining output directly supported MARA’s treasury build-up.

The MARA Bitcoin treasury continued to expand, even as other public miners slowed accumulation. Thiel emphasized that the firm aligns renewable energy with long-term asset growth. This strategy ensures consistent treasury growth despite external market pressures.

Global Expansion and Strategic Acquisitions Enhance Position

MARA recently announced a deal to acquire a 64% stake in Exaion, part of French energy group EDF. The deal includes an option to increase the stake to 75% by 2027. This marks a strategic move into European infrastructure and edge computing.

The partnership will combine MARA’s mining infrastructure with AI-powered edge solutions to reduce costs and support Europe’s AI sector. As part of this push, MARA opened its European headquarters in Paris. The location supports its focus on sustainability and energy optimization.

MARA Bitcoin treasury expansion coincides with this global footprint, reinforcing the firm’s leadership in crypto mining. With a five-year shareholder return of 699%, MARA maintains long-term investor interest. Still, recent volatility and costs affected short-term market performance.

