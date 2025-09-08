MARA Bitcoin Treasury Grows as Firm Mines 705 BTC in August

By: Coincentral
2025/09/08 00:41
Bitcoin
BTC$111,119.26+0.87%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000073+4.28%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06532-0.07%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00696+1.31%

TLDR

  • MARA now holds 52,477 BTC which brings the value of its Bitcoin treasury to $5.9 billion.
  • The company remains the second-largest public Bitcoin holder after Strategy.
  • MARA produced 705 BTC in August and maintained a steady average of 22.7 BTC mined per day.
  • The firm increased its Bitcoin holdings during a market dip instead of selling assets.
  • MARA’s energized hashrate rose to 59.4 EH/s with full miner deployment at its Texas wind farm.

MARA Holdings Inc. confirmed its Bitcoin treasury is now valued at $5.9 billion, setting a new corporate milestone. As of August 31, 2025, the company’s holdings reached 52,477 BTC, breaking previous records. MARA now trails only Strategy in the global rankings for public Bitcoin holdings.

MARA Increases Bitcoin Holdings Despite Price Drop

MARA added to its Bitcoin treasury during August, taking advantage of the month’s price volatility. The company produced 705 BTC while maintaining an average of 22.7 BTC mined daily. Despite Bitcoin’s 6% price decline, MARA stayed consistent with its mining pace.

The price of Bitcoin peaked near $124,500 before falling to $107,000 by month-end, prompting MARA to buy more BTC. CEO Fred Thiel stated, “We took the opportunity to add to our treasury and currently hold over 52,000 BTC.” This strategic purchase reinforced its aggressive Bitcoin accumulation plan.

As of August 31, the MARA Bitcoin treasury surpassed all other public miners in total BTC holdings. It remained second only to Strategy, which reported a total of 636,505 BTC. MARA’s treasury approach reflects confidence in long-term Bitcoin value.

Hashrate Expansion and Production Momentum Support Treasury Growth

MARA reported its energized hashrate increased to 59.4 EH/s, reflecting steady infrastructure growth. All miners at the company’s Texas wind farm are now installed and operational. The firm expects full operations at the facility by Q4 2025.

July’s performance helped build momentum, with MARA mining 692 BTC after resolving issues at its Ellendale site. That marked a 27% rise in block wins compared to June’s 591 BTC production. Increased mining output directly supported MARA’s treasury build-up.

The MARA Bitcoin treasury continued to expand, even as other public miners slowed accumulation. Thiel emphasized that the firm aligns renewable energy with long-term asset growth. This strategy ensures consistent treasury growth despite external market pressures.

Global Expansion and Strategic Acquisitions Enhance Position

MARA recently announced a deal to acquire a 64% stake in Exaion, part of French energy group EDF. The deal includes an option to increase the stake to 75% by 2027. This marks a strategic move into European infrastructure and edge computing.

The partnership will combine MARA’s mining infrastructure with AI-powered edge solutions to reduce costs and support Europe’s AI sector. As part of this push, MARA opened its European headquarters in Paris. The location supports its focus on sustainability and energy optimization.

MARA Bitcoin treasury expansion coincides with this global footprint, reinforcing the firm’s leadership in crypto mining. With a five-year shareholder return of 699%, MARA maintains long-term investor interest. Still, recent volatility and costs affected short-term market performance.

The post MARA Bitcoin Treasury Grows as Firm Mines 705 BTC in August appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now Ahead of the Next Altcoin Bull Run

Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now Ahead of the Next Altcoin Bull Run

Presales have already made waves in 2025, with projects like Pudgy Penguins, World Liberty Finance, and Pump.fun raising millions before launch. These successes highlight the strong appetite for early crypto opportunities, where investors look to secure tokens before they list on major exchanges. With talk of altcoin season heating up, the focus is shifting to […]
Waves
WAVES$1.1103+0.61%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009355-1.41%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.08694+13.52%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/07 23:15
Share
Navigating the Financial Landscape: Market Trends and Expectations for Cryptocurrencies

Navigating the Financial Landscape: Market Trends and Expectations for Cryptocurrencies

Significant market developments will guide directions before the Fed meeting next week. Bitcoin and altcoins, including ADA and Theta, poised for potential price shifts. Continue Reading:Navigating the Financial Landscape: Market Trends and Expectations for Cryptocurrencies The post Navigating the Financial Landscape: Market Trends and Expectations for Cryptocurrencies appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Cardano
ADA$0.8258+0.81%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/08 00:05
Share
The Next 100x Meme Coin Won’t Be Shiba Inu, But Don’t Count Out This Under-$0.005 SHIB Alternative

The Next 100x Meme Coin Won’t Be Shiba Inu, But Don’t Count Out This Under-$0.005 SHIB Alternative

The post The Next 100x Meme Coin Won’t Be Shiba Inu, But Don’t Count Out This Under-$0.005 SHIB Alternative appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been one of the most talked-about meme coins, catapulting many investors into huge profits in the historic 2021 bull run. However, as the meme coin market matures, SHIB’s explosive days appear to be behind it. Investors are now searching for the next 100x opportunity, and the answer might not be in established players like Shiba Inu, but in a hidden gem that serves as an alternative to SHIB. That’s where Little Pepe (LILPEPE) comes in. Why SHIB’s Potential May Be Exhausted Shiba Inu was once the darling of the meme coin market, turning small investments into massive returns. However, as the token reached its highest points ever, it encountered a fundamental issue: SHIB struggles with unchecked token inflation. With more than 580 trillion SHIB in circulation, it is prone to volatility, particularly during general market downturns. However, its ecosystem development has been less impressive despite the introduction of Shibarium and its Shibburn program. Meme coins like SHIB thrive on community hype, but their potential becomes capped without real utility and scalable technology. While SHIB continues to have a dedicated community, the project’s lack of clear use cases means it’s unlikely to see another breakout. Shiba Inu’s price remains stuck around $0.000012, with charts indicating a higher likelihood of adding another zero than losing one. This is still over 85% below its all-time high of $0.000086 in 2021. Shiba Inu Price Chart | Source: CoinGecko As the market matures, investors look beyond SHIB for the next big winner. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is a SHIB alternative with community-driven potential and tech advantage. Why Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Is the SHIB Alternative to Watch Little Pepe introduces a meme coin-specific Layer 2 blockchain for faster, cheaper transactions and robust scalability. This gives you an edge in a market with high…
Threshold
T$0.01584+0.50%
RealLink
REAL$0.06073+1.70%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001235+0.89%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 01:10
Share

Trending News

More

Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now Ahead of the Next Altcoin Bull Run

Navigating the Financial Landscape: Market Trends and Expectations for Cryptocurrencies

The Next 100x Meme Coin Won’t Be Shiba Inu, But Don’t Count Out This Under-$0.005 SHIB Alternative

Ethereum Dominated Smart Contracts, Aave Defined DeFi Lending, Now Analysts Say Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Is Next in Line

Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?