MARA Expands European Presence with Strategic Appointments and New HQ

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 11:36
Peter Zhang
Aug 25, 2025 09:36

MARA Holdings enhances its European strategy by appointing Gérard Mestrallet and François Garcin, and establishing a new headquarters in Paris to boost growth and partnerships.





MARA Holdings, a prominent player in digital energy and infrastructure, has announced a significant step in its international growth strategy by appointing key leadership roles and establishing a regional headquarters in Europe. The company has appointed Gérard Mestrallet as Senior Advisor and François Garcin as General Manager of Europe, according to MARA.

Strategic Appointments

Gérard Mestrallet, a respected figure in the global energy and infrastructure sectors, joins MARA as a Senior Advisor. With decades of experience, including a 20-year tenure as Chairman and CEO of ENGIE, Mestrallet has been appointed to consolidate strategic alliances, particularly between the United States and France. His role will focus on aligning MARA’s computing technologies with European energy resources.

François Garcin, who joined MARA in July, takes on the role of General Manager of Europe. His responsibilities include overseeing MARA’s European operations and establishing new joint ventures with leading European energy companies. Garcin brings over 20 years of experience in finance and technology, having facilitated significant deals across the U.S., Europe, and Asia.

New European Headquarters

In a move to strengthen its foothold in Europe, MARA has set up its regional headquarters in Paris, France. This strategic location positions the company at the core of Europe’s energy ecosystem, enabling it to better serve and expand its operations across the continent.

Fred Thiel, MARA’s Chairman and CEO, expressed confidence in the new appointments, stating that Mestrallet’s industry experience and Garcin’s track record in finance and technology will significantly advance MARA’s impact in Europe. The company aims to seek strategic opportunities through joint ventures and global partnerships to power inference at the edge worldwide.

Industry Impact and Future Prospects

MARA’s expansion into Europe is timely, as the convergence of AI and energy presents new opportunities in the region. The company’s focus on digital energy technologies aims to transform excess energy into digital capital, thereby balancing the grid and accelerating critical infrastructure deployment.

With its new leadership and headquarters, MARA is well-positioned to leverage these opportunities and strengthen its role as a leader in the evolving energy landscape. The company’s strategy involves tapping into the potential synergies of its recent investments, such as the pending acquisition of Exaion, to enhance its growth prospects.

MARA Holdings continues to redefine the future of energy with its innovative technologies, reducing energy demands of high-performance computing applications from AI to the edge.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/mara-expands-european-presence-strategic-appointments-hq

