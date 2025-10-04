MARA Produces 736 BTC While CleanSpark Mines 629 Bitcoin in September

TLDR

MARA Holdings mined 736 BTC in September 2025, marking a 4% increase from August production levels

Despite selling bitcoin during the month, MARA’s treasury grew from 50,639 BTC to 52,850 BTC

CleanSpark produced 629 bitcoin and sold 445 tokens for approximately $49 million in September

CleanSpark’s bitcoin holdings surpassed 13,000 BTC with fleet efficiency reaching 16.07 J/Th

Both mining companies expanded operations while maintaining growing bitcoin treasury positions

Two major bitcoin mining companies released their September production reports on Friday. MARA Holdings and CleanSpark both showed increased bitcoin holdings despite different approaches to asset management during the month.

MARA Holdings mined 736 bitcoin in September. The production figure represents a 4% increase over August’s output. The company successfully won 218 blocks on the Bitcoin network throughout the month.

The mining firm operates as both a bitcoin producer and treasury company. MARA disclosed it was a net seller of bitcoin during September. The sales were part of the company’s digital asset management strategy.

Despite the selling activity, MARA’s bitcoin reserves grew during the period. The company’s holdings increased from 50,639 BTC at the end of August to 52,850 BTC by September 30. MARA now holds the second-largest publicly traded corporate bitcoin treasury, trailing only Strategy’s 640,031 BTC position.

CleanSpark Mining Performance

CleanSpark reported producing 629 bitcoin during September. The Las Vegas-based company averaged approximately 21 coins mined per day. CleanSpark sold 445 BTC during the month, generating roughly $49 million in proceeds.

The company’s bitcoin sales averaged $109,568 per coin. These sales provided capital for ongoing operations and expansion activities. CleanSpark’s operational hashrate maintained an average of 45.6 exahashes per second during the month.

The mining operation achieved fleet efficiency of 16.07 joules per terahash. By month’s end, CleanSpark’s self-mined bitcoin holdings exceeded 13,000 BTC. The company continues using bitcoin as a primary treasury asset in its financial strategy.

Expansion and Financing Activities

CleanSpark has pursued growth through multiple channels over the past year. The company acquired GRIID Infrastructure to boost mining capacity. CleanSpark currently has 1.03 gigawatts of power under contract with 808 megawatts actively deployed.

The company secured $650 million through convertible notes. CleanSpark also obtained $400 million in bitcoin-backed credit facilities. An additional $200 million credit capacity was added in September.

CleanSpark CEO Matt Schultz described September as a monumental month for the business. The company announced new leadership appointments and strengthened its operational capabilities. CleanSpark positions itself among the largest self-operated mining companies heading into fiscal 2026.

The company implemented a derivatives program to manage bitcoin price volatility. This program helps fund operations while providing downside protection. CleanSpark wrapped up its fiscal year with record production levels and an improved balance sheet.

Stock Performance

MARA shares traded slightly lower in Friday’s U.S. market session. The company continues growing its bitcoin treasury while actively managing its digital asset portfolio.

MARA Holdings, Inc. (MARA)

CleanSpark shares climbed 5.7% in early Friday trading. The stock traded around $16.00 per share. The company enters its new fiscal year with expanded infrastructure and more than 13,000 bitcoin in reserves.

