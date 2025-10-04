ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
TLDR MARA Holdings mined 736 BTC in September 2025, marking a 4% increase from August production levels Despite selling bitcoin during the month, MARA’s treasury grew from 50,639 BTC to 52,850 BTC CleanSpark produced 629 bitcoin and sold 445 tokens for approximately $49 million in September CleanSpark’s bitcoin holdings surpassed 13,000 BTC with fleet efficiency [...] The post MARA Produces 736 BTC While CleanSpark Mines 629 Bitcoin in September appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR MARA Holdings mined 736 BTC in September 2025, marking a 4% increase from August production levels Despite selling bitcoin during the month, MARA’s treasury grew from 50,639 BTC to 52,850 BTC CleanSpark produced 629 bitcoin and sold 445 tokens for approximately $49 million in September CleanSpark’s bitcoin holdings surpassed 13,000 BTC with fleet efficiency [...] The post MARA Produces 736 BTC While CleanSpark Mines 629 Bitcoin in September appeared first on CoinCentral.

MARA Produces 736 BTC While CleanSpark Mines 629 Bitcoin in September

By: Coincentral
2025/10/04 14:56
Bitcoin
BTC$103,906.89-3.56%
4
4$0.05723-13.01%

TLDR

  • MARA Holdings mined 736 BTC in September 2025, marking a 4% increase from August production levels
  • Despite selling bitcoin during the month, MARA’s treasury grew from 50,639 BTC to 52,850 BTC
  • CleanSpark produced 629 bitcoin and sold 445 tokens for approximately $49 million in September
  • CleanSpark’s bitcoin holdings surpassed 13,000 BTC with fleet efficiency reaching 16.07 J/Th
  • Both mining companies expanded operations while maintaining growing bitcoin treasury positions

Two major bitcoin mining companies released their September production reports on Friday. MARA Holdings and CleanSpark both showed increased bitcoin holdings despite different approaches to asset management during the month.

MARA Holdings mined 736 bitcoin in September. The production figure represents a 4% increase over August’s output. The company successfully won 218 blocks on the Bitcoin network throughout the month.

The mining firm operates as both a bitcoin producer and treasury company. MARA disclosed it was a net seller of bitcoin during September. The sales were part of the company’s digital asset management strategy.

Despite the selling activity, MARA’s bitcoin reserves grew during the period. The company’s holdings increased from 50,639 BTC at the end of August to 52,850 BTC by September 30. MARA now holds the second-largest publicly traded corporate bitcoin treasury, trailing only Strategy’s 640,031 BTC position.

CleanSpark Mining Performance

CleanSpark reported producing 629 bitcoin during September. The Las Vegas-based company averaged approximately 21 coins mined per day. CleanSpark sold 445 BTC during the month, generating roughly $49 million in proceeds.

The company’s bitcoin sales averaged $109,568 per coin. These sales provided capital for ongoing operations and expansion activities. CleanSpark’s operational hashrate maintained an average of 45.6 exahashes per second during the month.

The mining operation achieved fleet efficiency of 16.07 joules per terahash. By month’s end, CleanSpark’s self-mined bitcoin holdings exceeded 13,000 BTC. The company continues using bitcoin as a primary treasury asset in its financial strategy.

Expansion and Financing Activities

CleanSpark has pursued growth through multiple channels over the past year. The company acquired GRIID Infrastructure to boost mining capacity. CleanSpark currently has 1.03 gigawatts of power under contract with 808 megawatts actively deployed.

The company secured $650 million through convertible notes. CleanSpark also obtained $400 million in bitcoin-backed credit facilities. An additional $200 million credit capacity was added in September.

CleanSpark CEO Matt Schultz described September as a monumental month for the business. The company announced new leadership appointments and strengthened its operational capabilities. CleanSpark positions itself among the largest self-operated mining companies heading into fiscal 2026.

The company implemented a derivatives program to manage bitcoin price volatility. This program helps fund operations while providing downside protection. CleanSpark wrapped up its fiscal year with record production levels and an improved balance sheet.

Stock Performance

MARA shares traded slightly lower in Friday’s U.S. market session. The company continues growing its bitcoin treasury while actively managing its digital asset portfolio.

MARA Holdings, Inc. (MARA)MARA Holdings, Inc. (MARA)

CleanSpark shares climbed 5.7% in early Friday trading. The stock traded around $16.00 per share. The company enters its new fiscal year with expanded infrastructure and more than 13,000 bitcoin in reserves.

The post MARA Produces 736 BTC While CleanSpark Mines 629 Bitcoin in September appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

The post Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the Federal Reserve’s forthcoming decision on interest rates causing speculation, Bitcoin‘s value remains stable at $115,400. China’s surprising maneuvers in the financial landscape have shifted expected market trends, prompting deeper examination by investors into analysts’ past evaluations regarding rate reductions. Continue Reading:Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/will-bitcoin-soar-or-stumble-next
COM
COM$0.004948-4.68%
LayerNet
NET$0.00000205-6.81%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:09
Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries gooit het roer om met een flinke financiële zet: het bedrijf lanceert een zogeheten “At The Market” aandelenprogramma van maar liefst $4 miljard. Het programma geeft het bedrijf flexibiliteit om op elk gewenst moment aandelen te verkopen, wat vooral handig is voor het uitbreiden van hun Solana treasury... Het bericht Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Meteora
MET$0.1685-3.65%
MANTRA
OM$0.09259-4.65%
OP
OP$0.3586-5.65%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 01:31
Crypto Whales Bet Big On The Top Crypto Presales: Should You Buy These Crypto Presales Before 2026?

Crypto Whales Bet Big On The Top Crypto Presales: Should You Buy These Crypto Presales Before 2026?

Tracking every movement in the crypto presale market is nearly impossible. But if we follow crypto whales, we might get a hint of which presale could deliver the highest returns. Right now, big-spending traders are highlighting projects such as EcoYield, a next-gen RWA platform; BlockDAG, a layer-1 network; and Remittix, a crypto-to-fiat app. These projects […] The post Crypto Whales Bet Big On The Top Crypto Presales: Should You Buy These Crypto Presales Before 2026? appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096-0.10%
GET
GET$0.00084-5.29%
Hive Intelligence
HINT$0.002898-6.87%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/11/04 19:12

Trending News

More

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Crypto Whales Bet Big On The Top Crypto Presales: Should You Buy These Crypto Presales Before 2026?

SWIFT Integrating XRP Ledger In 2026 – Reality Or Hype?

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,906.89
$103,906.89$103,906.89

-1.74%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,512.10
$3,512.10$3,512.10

-2.14%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$161.73
$161.73$161.73

-3.00%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2726
$2.2726$2.2726

-2.33%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16438
$0.16438$0.16438

-1.54%