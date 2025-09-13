Margot Robbie And Dakota Johnson Go With ‘Naked’ Looks At Premieres

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 11: Margot Robbie attends the “A Big Bold Beautiful Journey” UK Premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on September 11, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Margot Robbie went with what is being described “barely there” ensemble while Dakota Johnson had her own “naked dressing” look during pair of events on Thursday night in London and New York, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Robbie, who stars opposite Colin Farrell in director Kogonada’s upcoming fantasy romance A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, made a bold appearance at the film’s U.K. premiere in London at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square.

ForbesAre ‘Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale’ Rotten Tomatoes Reviews Grand?By Tim Lammers

The Barbie and I, Tonya Oscar nominee’s dress is from Giorgio Armani Privé’s spring 2025 couture collection, according to The Hollywood Reporter. THR said Robbie wore the dress as a tribute to Armani, who died on Sept. 4 at age 91.

Johnson’s went with a Gucci dress by Kate Young at the Caring for Women Gala in NYC, THR reported.

See photos below of Robbie and Johnson in their “barely there” attire at the events.

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 11: (EDITORS NOTE: This image contains nudity.) Margot Robbie attends the “A Big Bold Beautiful Journey” UK Premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on September 11, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Margot Robbie appeared on A Big Bold Journey red carpet in London on Thursday.

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 11: (EDITORS NOTE: This image contains nudity.) Margot Robbie attends the “A Big Bold Beautiful Journey” UK Premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on September 11, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Margot Robbie’s Giorgio Armani Privé’s spring 2025 couture collection dress attracted big attention for several media outlets. Describing the dress, W Magazine writes, “Aside from being entirely see-through, the halter neck piece plunged to the nape of Robbie’s derrière and was fastened with blinding spaghetti straps across her bare back. Since her Armani stunner could be likened to jewelry, Robbie did without any extra add-ons.”

In the headline of W Magazine’s story about Robbie’s Big Bold Beautiful Journey red carpet premiere look, the publication called the film star’s attire the “Naked Dress to End All Naked Dresses.”

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 11: Margot Robbie attends the “A Big Bold Beautiful Journey” UK Premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on September 11, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Dakota Johnson Stuns Onlookers With Her Attire In New York City

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: Dakota Johnson attends the Kering Foundation’s Caring for Women dinner at The Pool on September 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Dakota Johnson arrived at the Kering Foundation’s Caring for Women gala on Thursday night wearing a black lace see-through dress.

US actress Dakota Johnson attends the Kering Foundation 4th annual Caring For Women dinner at The Pool, Seagram Building in New York on September 11, 2025. (Photo by Leonardo MUNOZ / AFP) (Photo by LEONARDO MUNOZ/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Describing the 50 Shades of Grey trilogy star’s dress, the London Evening Standard writes, “The look was made up of floral lacework, with full-length sleeves and a high neck. Johnson paired the dress with a rare up-do, a smoky eye, and diamond jewelery.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: Dakota Johnson attends the 2025 Kering Caring For Women at The Pool on September 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by TheStewartofNY/WireImage)

WireImage

Dakota Johnson recently starred in the hit romantic comedy Materialists and currently appears in the dark indie comedy Splitsville.

Margot Robbie’s A Big Bold Beautiful Journey opens in theaters on Sept. 19.

ForbesRob Reiner Talks New Spinal Tap Book ‘A Fine Line Between Stupid And Clever’By Tim Lammers

