Marinade and Metaplex Unite to Power Genesis Launches with $SOL Staking Yield

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/13 04:15
Marinade, a liquid staking protocol built on the Solana blockchain, has announced its strategic partnership with Metaplex, a decentralized platform on Solana ($SOL) designed to facilitate the creation, sale, and management of digital assets. This partnership aims to empower new projects launching on Solana with a sustainable tokenomics model.

Metaplex helps developers and creators in creating real-world applications for users. At the same time, Marinade plays its vital role by converting Solana ($SOL) stakes into mSOL tokens without locking liquidity. These $SOL tokens automatically pay back using the staking reward for staked SOL. Marinade has revealed this news through its official X account.

Driving Solana’s Growth with Staking-Based Reward Systems

Marinade and Metaplex provide support to developers through a back-rewarding system. Further, this auto-payback system generates the project’s own token, which will help in purchasing without diluting the supply of tokens in the market. Both platforms have a division of labor to do work properly and accurately.

Ultimately, this unification will empower the Solana ecosystem by combining the efforts of both partners. In this way, both partners play their role in attracting and encouraging more builders and investors for the digital growth. This partnership opens a new pathway for sustainable token launches on Solana.

Metaplex and Marinade Drive Creator Independence with Advanced Tech

Marinade and Metaplex are struggling for developers and builders to rely on this system of automated payback, creators’ and users’ dependency on other platforms, or even on themselves.  Both platforms are entirely built on advanced technology, which further justifies their creation and their services.

In all this, both partners have taken some specific steps to ensure the privacy and security of seamless transactions for developers and creators. Hence, they make the Solana ecosystem stronger and more trustworthy.

