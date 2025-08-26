Marjorie Taylor Greene just traded Ozempic maker stock

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 03:01
United States Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is back in the spotlight for her stock trades, this time taking a stake in the pharmaceutical sector.

In her latest Congress trade disclosure, the lawmaker reported purchasing shares of Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO), the company behind the blockbuster diabetes and weight-loss drug Ozempic.

According to a Periodic Transaction Report filed with the Clerk of the House of Representatives, Greene bought NVO shares on August 19, 2025, in a transaction valued between $15,001 and $50,000. The filing was submitted on August 20.

Marjorie Taylor Greene stock filings. Source: House Clerk

Since her reported purchase, Novo Nordisk shares have risen about 3.26%, outperforming the S&P 500’s 0.69% gain over the same period.

NVO stock struggles 

The move comes as NVO stock has faced turbulence in recent months. As of press time, the shares traded at $56.44, down 1% on the day, though they gained more than 3% over the past week. Year-to-date, however, the stock has plunged 35%.

Most of those losses came in late July after the company cut its 2025 guidance. Novo now expects 8% to 14% sales growth, down from 13% to 21%, and 10% to 16% profit growth, down from 16% to 24%. 

NVO one-day stock price chart. Source: Google Finance

The downgrade reflects weaker U.S. sales forecasts for Wegovy and Ozempic, pressured by compounded GLP-1 alternatives, slower adoption, and intensifying competition. Eli Lilly’s (NYSE: LLY) Zepbound has already surpassed Wegovy in prescriptions and posted stronger trial results, while newer players like Hims are also gaining market share.

This was Novo’s second guidance cut in 2025. At the same time, leadership changes have added to investor uncertainty, with Mike Doustdar set to replace outgoing CEO Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen.

Greene’s stock trades 

Meanwhile, Greene’s other recent trades span tech, healthcare, and logistics. As reported by Finbold, on August 6, she purchased Figma (NYSE: FIG) shares valued between $1,001 and $15,000 following its NYSE debut. 

Two days earlier, she disclosed new positions in AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), and United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS), each worth $1,001 and $15,000. She also reported an allocation of $50,001 to $100,000 to U.S. Treasury bills.

Featured image via Shutterstock

Source: https://finbold.com/marjorie-taylor-greene-just-traded-ozempic-maker-stock/

