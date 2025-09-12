Market Expert Says Sell All Your XRP Once This Happens

By: Bitcoinist
2025/09/12 05:00
XRP
XRP$3,0396+1,92%
Sign
SIGN$0,07882-0,49%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0,000893+3,47%
Everscale
EVER$0,01259+2,69%

Crypto analyst Egrag Crypto has alluded to an event that could warrant investors having to offload their XRP holdings. The analyst described this potential event as a sign and urged investors to sell everything if it ever happens. 

Analyst Advises XRP Holders To Sell If This Happens

In an X post, Egrag Crypto said that XRP holders should sell all their coins if Congress eventually passes the bill to stop Congress members from trading stocks. The analyst suggested that the passage of this bill could lead to a significant downtrend for the altcoin and other crypto assets, which is why he believes investors should sell everything.  

Egrag Crypto’s statement came in reference to Congresswoman Anna Luna’s speech in which she unveiled the legislation to ban stock trading among members of Congress. She had also noted that U.S. President Donald Trump was in support of this bill to ban lawmakers from trading stocks. 

However, the analyst didn’t provide further details as to why the passage of this bill could affect crypto and why investors should move to sell their XRP if the bill is passed. Egrag Crypto may expect that Congress may also make a similar move to ban lawmakers from trading crypto, which he believes could be bearish. 

Meanwhile, it is worth noting that Democratic lawmakers are already pushing to ban the president, vice president, and Congress members from getting involved in XRP and other cryptocurrencies. Although no bill has made it to the floor of the House, there is the probability that such a bill could limit President Trump from advocating for the crypto industry, especially if he is forced to limit his family’s involvement in crypto. 

XRP At A Pivotal Moment

Amid his warning, Egrag Crypto has also provided an update on the current XRP price action. In an X post, he stated that the altcoin is at a pivotal moment where it could either break to the upside or downside.  He then highlighted a symmetrical triangle, which presents both a 50% chance of upward breakout or downward breakout.

Egrag Crypto said that he is leaning towards a breakout to the upside, although he won’t be certain until the XRP price closes above the 21 SMA and exactly above $3.077 and $3.13. He noted that this is his confirmation for a full-body candle closure on the 3-day timeframe.

XRP

The crypto analyst further predicted that XRP might retest the breakout around $3.03, and that a close above $3.30 would send the altcoin towards a new all-time high (ATH). He revealed that he would start offloading his holdings when this new ATH happens, indicating that the top may be near when that happens. 

At the time of writing, the XRP price is trading at around $2.98, up in the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

XRP
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitcoin Hyper Finds Buzz, Yet MAGACOIN FINANCE Dominates ROI Forecasts Across Analyst Reports

Bitcoin Hyper Finds Buzz, Yet MAGACOIN FINANCE Dominates ROI Forecasts Across Analyst Reports

Bitcoin Hyper finds early buzz, but MAGACOIN FINANCE dominates ROI forecasts, earning top spots in analyst reports as one of the best altcoins to buy for 2025.
Hyperlane
HYPER$0,32498+2,58%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0,023584-10,77%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/12 06:00
Share
Shiba Inu News Today; Bonk Coin Price Prediction & Top Trending Crypto Coins Today

Shiba Inu News Today; Bonk Coin Price Prediction & Top Trending Crypto Coins Today

These trends have investors looking toward newer opportunities that combine viral potential with technological substance. Today’s trending cryptocurrencies reflect a […] The post Shiba Inu News Today; Bonk Coin Price Prediction & Top Trending Crypto Coins Today appeared first on Coindoo.
Bonk
BONK$0,00002439+5,03%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0,00000000054+9,75%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/12 06:40
Share
From Meme to Millions: Why MAGAX Presale Could Outperform DOGE, SHIB, and Solana in 2025

From Meme to Millions: Why MAGAX Presale Could Outperform DOGE, SHIB, and Solana in 2025

Solana, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu Showdown The crypto market is more competitive now than ever, with blue-chip assets like Solana (SOL) attracting institutional inflows. Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have been riding the waves of meme-driven speculation. Yet, a new challenger has emerged with the potential to transform the meme coin landscape, called Moonshot [...] The post From Meme to Millions: Why MAGAX Presale Could Outperform DOGE, SHIB, and Solana in 2025 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Waves
WAVES$1,1303+0,15%
Solana
SOL$228,72+2,09%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0,00001325+1,45%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/12 05:45
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin Hyper Finds Buzz, Yet MAGACOIN FINANCE Dominates ROI Forecasts Across Analyst Reports

Shiba Inu News Today; Bonk Coin Price Prediction & Top Trending Crypto Coins Today

From Meme to Millions: Why MAGAX Presale Could Outperform DOGE, SHIB, and Solana in 2025

List of Altcoins Developers Focused on Most in the Last 30 Days Published

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps: Successfully carried out the 14th round of strikes against Israel