Market Expert Says XRP Price At $1,000 Will Happen, But The Timeline Is Different

By: NewsBTC
2025/09/18 00:30
The XRP price is once again at the center of discussion in the cryptocurrency market after a market expert reiterated their bold long-term forecast. The founders of EasyA, Dom and Phil Kwok, say the token still has the potential to hit $1,000, even if it takes longer than first expected. They explain that the short-term view is not yet clear, but the long-term case for XRP remains strong. 

EasyA Founders Stand By $1,000 XRP Price Prediction

Dom and Phil Kwok joined host Tony Edward on the Thinking Crypto podcast to share their updated thoughts on XRP. Edward recalled their earlier bold forecast of $1,000 by 2030, which still excites many supporters. Dom Kwok made it clear that the short-term outlook is still “formulating,” meaning they are not ready to set a concrete target for the current cycle. However, he confirmed that the long-term thesis remains intact, and the bold forecast is still alive.

According to Dom, a significant amount of new money could enter the market once the rules are clarified. When those approvals are in place, Dom believes that large amounts of new capital could flow into XRP. 

The market expert noted that the legal teams of hedge funds and asset managers are working out the rules to determine how they can start investing in other tokens. With the SEC lawsuit against Ripple now resolved, many of the barriers that held back institutions are gone. For the EasyA founders, this shift in the investment landscape is key to why the XRP $1,000 price target remains in place.

Network Effects And Developer Momentum Strengthen XRP’s Case

Phil Kwok spoke about another driver for the XRP’s growth: network effects. He explained that when prices rise, more developers become involved and build. Recent performance shows why the EasyA founders remain confident. The XRP price has climbed 456% since last year, trading above $3, and it is now the best-performing large-cap altcoin. 

Dom also pointed out that price charts matter because falling prices scare off both users and builders. With the XRP price showing steady gains, it is drawing more investors and developers to its network. The short-term outlook is still uncertain, but the long-term belief in $1,000 continues to drive discussion. While Dom and Phil Kwok stand by their bold forecast, other experts, such as Matthew Brienen of CryptoCharged, have suggested that the price could reach that level by 2035 instead.

Even with the extended timeline, XRP’s strong position, growing utility, and the attention of institutions and developers all point toward a long-term path of significant growth. For many in the XRP community, the $1,000 price target remains a central rallying point, even if the timeline shifts.

XRP price chart from TradingView.com
