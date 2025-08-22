Market Expert Shakes Off SEC’s Delay Of XRP ETFs, Gives Timeframe For Approval

By: Bitcoinist
2025/08/22 01:00
XRP
XRP$2.8855-2.23%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.00077+2.39%
FUND
FUND$0.0246--%
SOON
SOON$0.2801+0.57%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001833-2.39%

The wait for an XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the United States just got longer, but one leading market expert is not worried. The SEC recently postponed its decision on several spot XRP ETF applications, extending deadlines into October. Even so, Nate Geraci, President of The ETF Store, believes approval could come soon. Instead of seeing the delay as a setback, Geraci sees it as a sign that the regulatory groundwork is almost complete.

XRP ETFs Could Arrive Within 60 Days Amid SEC Delays

Geraci shared his outlook after the SEC pushed back its ruling on the 21Shares Core XRP Trust. The regulator had until August 20 to decide, but instead gave itself another 60 days, moving the deadline to October 19, giving time for reviewing public comments and addressing regulatory concerns under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The postponement affects not just 21Shares but also other major firms waiting on XRP ETF decisions. Companies such as Grayscale, Bitwise, WisdomTree, Canary Capital, CoinShares, and Franklin Templeton all have applications under review. If the current schedule holds, the SEC will issue decisions in a tight window. Grayscale’s filing could see a ruling on October 18, followed by 21Shares on October 19, Bitwise on October 20, and Canary Capital and WisdomTree between October 24 and 25.

Market observers expect the SEC to handle these applications consistently, just as it did with earlier ETF approvals. Even with the delay, Geraci is still confident. In a post on X, he said that the “spot crypto ETF floodgates appear set to open in the next two months.” He explained that the framework for these funds is “nearly ready,” suggesting that the postponement is more of a formality than a real roadblock. 

Regulatory Shifts Signal Fast-Tracked Crypto Adoption

Geraci’s optimism for the XRP ETF approval ties to larger changes happening in U.S. financial regulation. He noted that the country is “nearly ready” for more spot crypto ETFs, with Ethereum staking approval expected soon and the Clarity Act under review in the Senate. He also said that the rest of the year “should be wild” as new rules for digital assets begin to take shape.

He shares the same view as Fed Governor Michelle Bowman, who spoke at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium, saying change is coming and asked banks and regulators to be more open to new tech. She argued that banks should not cling to an overly cautious approach, since doing so could cause the U.S. to fall behind in the global race for financial innovation.

Bowman also said that regulation and innovation do not have to work against each other. In her words, the US must choose to lead the future of finance or risk falling behind. Congress has already passed the GENIUS Act, which sets rules for stablecoins. Industry participants are watching the Senate’s Digital Asset Market Clarity Act, which may split oversight between the SEC and the CFTC. 

XRP price chart from TradingView.com
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

Virtuals break through $2
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1173-2.25%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002644-10.03%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008808+0.02%
Share
PANews2025/05/09 10:05
Share
Aave Debuts on Aptos — First Non‑EVM Expansion Explained

Aave Debuts on Aptos — First Non‑EVM Expansion Explained

The post Aave Debuts on Aptos — First Non‑EVM Expansion Explained appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Aave V3 launches on Aptos, its first non-EVM deployment. Fully rebuilt in Move with audits, risk reviews, and a $500,000 bug bounty. The move includes incentives, Chainlink oracles, and tooling support at launch. Decentralized finance’s largest lending provider, Aave AAVE $297.9 24h volatility: 1.7% Market cap: $4.52 B Vol. 24h: $473.33 M , has officially launched on Aptos APT $4.39 24h volatility: 1.7% Market cap: $3.00 B Vol. 24h: $331.04 M , marking its first-ever deployment on a non-EVM blockchain. The historic expansion brings Aave V3 to a new ecosystem, advancing the protocol’s multichain strategy while introducing its widely used lending and borrowing infrastructure to a fresh user base. The wait is over.@Aave is now live on Aptos 👻🌐 pic.twitter.com/e4GVZwu9Nz — Aptos (@Aptos) August 21, 2025 Aave’s Expansion Beyond Ethereum Since its inception, Aave has operated exclusively on Ethereum ETH $4 241 24h volatility: 1.5% Market cap: $511.91 B Vol. 24h: $31.01 B and EVM-compatible chains. Deploying on Aptos required a complete reimplementation of Aave V3 in the Move programming language, along with the development of a new front-end, SDK, and rigorous testing to ensure security and performance on Aptos. 500K Bug Bounty According to an official blog post by Aave, it currently supports native USDC, USDT, APT, and sUSDe. The Aptos Foundation will provide user rewards and liquidity incentives to encourage adoption, while Chainlink Price Feeds have been integrated to power oracle-secured markets. Risk parameters were designed by Chaos Labs and LlamaRisk, with extensive audits conducted by Zellic, Ottersec, SpearBit (Cantina), and Certora. A $500,000 bug bounty in Aave’s GHO stablecoin is also live to reinforce security. Why Aptos? Aptos is a proof-of-stake Layer 1 blockchain built using Move, a Rust-based smart contract language optimized for low latency and high throughput. APT is the native token of…
B
B$0.53911-6.49%
MemeCore
M$0.45819+1.15%
Capverse
CAP$0.0653+2.60%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 02:22
Share
Key Economic Developments That Could Shake the Crypto Market

Key Economic Developments That Could Shake the Crypto Market

Investors are watching global economic developments closely, as a combination of inflation data, central bank commentary, and fiscal policy shifts […] The post Key Economic Developments That Could Shake the Crypto Market appeared first on Coindoo.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05287-4.32%
Share
Coindoo2025/08/22 02:36
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

Aave Debuts on Aptos — First Non‑EVM Expansion Explained

Key Economic Developments That Could Shake the Crypto Market

Cudos And Blue Marble Partner With Zebu Live To Make The Web3 Conference A Certified Carbon Neutral Event

Hoichi’s Torii Gateway Takes Shibarium Cross-Chain As Co-Founders Discuss Project