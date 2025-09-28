Market Indicators Signal Another Crash For Pi Network Price

PI Network’s native token PI has remained locked in a sideways trend after slipping to a fresh all-time low of $0.1842 on September 22.  Since then, the cryptocurrency has oscillated within a horizontal channel, finding support at $0.2565 while facing resistance at $0.2917. With bearish clouds hanging over the broader market, PI risks revisiting its price low. Weak Momentum Keeps PI Under Pressure PI’s falling Average True Range (ATR) reflects the weakening momentum among spot market participants. Readings from the PI/USD one-day chart show that this indicator has steadily trended downward since the sideways trend began on September 23 to reach 0.0234 at press time.   Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. PI Average True Range. Source: TradingView The ATR measures the degree of price movement over a given period. When it trends downward like this, it typically indicates that price fluctuations are narrowing and overall momentum is weakening. This decline highlights the dwindling trader participation in the spot markets and the lack of new capital inflows into the token, hinting at the likelihood of a breakdown of the support at $0.2565 in the near term.  Moreover, PI trades solidly below its 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), confirming this bearish outlook.  At press time, this key moving average forms dynamic resistance above PI’s price at $0.3185.  PI 20-Day EMA. Source: TradingView The 20-day EMA measures an asset’s average price over the past 20 trading days, giving more weight to recent prices. When the price falls under it, sellers are in control, and market momentum is skewed to the downside.  This signals that  PI is struggling to attract upward momentum and could extend its sideways movement, or even face fresh downside pressure if sentiment fails to improve. Downside Risks Continue to Build With trading momentum weakening, PI’s price action appears increasingly vulnerable to another breakdown. It could push below the $0.2565 support floor and revisit its all-time low.  PI Price Analysis. Source: TradingView Conversely, if sentiment improves, PI could attempt to breach the resistance at $0.2919. A breakout above this level could mark the start of a recovery attempt, pushing PI’s price above its 20-day EMPI Network’s native token PI has remained locked in a sideways trend after slipping to a fresh all-time low of $0.1842 on September 22.  Since then, the cryptocurrency has oscillated within a horizontal channel, finding support at $0.2565 while facing resistance at $0.2917. With bearish clouds hanging over the broader market, PI risks revisiting its price low. Weak Momentum Keeps PI Under Pressure PI’s falling Average True Range (ATR) reflects the weakening momentum among spot market participants. Readings from the PI/USD one-day chart show that this indicator has steadily trended downward since the sideways trend began on September 23 to reach 0.0234 at press time.   Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. PI Average True Range. Source: TradingView The ATR measures the degree of price movement over a given period. When it trends downward like this, it typically indicates that price fluctuations are narrowing and overall momentum is weakening. This decline highlights the dwindling trader participation in the spot markets and the lack of new capital inflows into the token, hinting at the likelihood of a breakdown of the support at $0.2565 in the near term.  Moreover, PI trades solidly below its 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), confirming this bearish outlook.  At press time, this key moving average forms dynamic resistance above PI’s price at $0.3185.  PI 20-Day EMA. Source: TradingView The 20-day EMA measures an asset’s average price over the past 20 trading days, giving more weight to recent prices. When the price falls under it, sellers are in control, and market momentum is skewed to the downside.  This signals that  PI is struggling to attract upward momentum and could extend its sideways movement, or even face fresh downside pressure if sentiment fails to improve. Downside Risks Continue to Build With trading momentum weakening, PI’s price action appears increasingly vulnerable to another breakdown. It could push below the $0.2565 support floor and revisit its all-time low.  PI Price Analysis. Source: TradingView Conversely, if sentiment improves, PI could attempt to breach the resistance at $0.2919. A breakout above this level could mark the start of a recovery attempt, pushing PI’s price above its 20-day EM

Market Indicators Signal Another Crash For Pi Network Price

By: Coinstats
2025/09/28 03:00
Pi Network
PI$0.26784-1.29%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01183+0.16%
Artrade
ATR$0.009251--%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07658+2.64%
Wink
LIKE$0.007926-0.36%

PI Network’s native token PI has remained locked in a sideways trend after slipping to a fresh all-time low of $0.1842 on September 22. 

Since then, the cryptocurrency has oscillated within a horizontal channel, finding support at $0.2565 while facing resistance at $0.2917. With bearish clouds hanging over the broader market, PI risks revisiting its price low.

Weak Momentum Keeps PI Under Pressure

PI’s falling Average True Range (ATR) reflects the weakening momentum among spot market participants. Readings from the PI/USD one-day chart show that this indicator has steadily trended downward since the sideways trend began on September 23 to reach 0.0234 at press time.  

Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here.

PI Average True RangePI Average True Range. Source: TradingView

The ATR measures the degree of price movement over a given period. When it trends downward like this, it typically indicates that price fluctuations are narrowing and overall momentum is weakening.

This decline highlights the dwindling trader participation in the spot markets and the lack of new capital inflows into the token, hinting at the likelihood of a breakdown of the support at $0.2565 in the near term. 

Moreover, PI trades solidly below its 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), confirming this bearish outlook.  At press time, this key moving average forms dynamic resistance above PI’s price at $0.3185. 

PI 20-Day EMA. Source: TradingView

The 20-day EMA measures an asset’s average price over the past 20 trading days, giving more weight to recent prices. When the price falls under it, sellers are in control, and market momentum is skewed to the downside. 

This signals that  PI is struggling to attract upward momentum and could extend its sideways movement, or even face fresh downside pressure if sentiment fails to improve.

Downside Risks Continue to Build

With trading momentum weakening, PI’s price action appears increasingly vulnerable to another breakdown. It could push below the $0.2565 support floor and revisit its all-time low. 

PI Price Analysis. Source: TradingView

Conversely, if sentiment improves, PI could attempt to breach the resistance at $0.2919. A breakout above this level could mark the start of a recovery attempt, pushing PI’s price above its 20-day EM

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The New Meme Coin to Watch in 2025

The New Meme Coin to Watch in 2025

The post The New Meme Coin to Watch in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 28 September 2025 | 00:15 Explore why MoonBull, Cheems, and Snek are the new meme coins to watch in 2025. MoonBull presale is live now. Missed the last big crypto moonshot and still kicking yourself for not grabbing that ticket to freedom? The meme coin arena is heating up again, and three names are bouncing around like bulls in a peanut shop: MoonBull, Cheems, and Snek. Each one brings its own culture, community, and flavor to the blockchain table, giving crypto enthusiasts fresh chances to catch the next wave. Right now, though, MoonBull is stepping into the spotlight with a presale designed to whip up urgency and serious FOMO. The MoonBull presale is live now, offering early movers a rare shot at ground-floor entry. This isn’t just another coin riding a meme – it’s a project structuring tokenomics in a way that makes both culture and stability possible. MoonBull ($MOBU): The Scarcity-Driven Presale That’s Turning Heads MoonBull positions itself as the new meme coin to watch because it refuses to rely on hype alone. Built on Ethereum, it injects real mechanics into the heart of its ecosystem. Every transaction adds liquidity, distributes reflections, and burns supply, meaning the token gets stronger as activity grows. Instead of fizzling like many one-joke projects, MoonBull builds an engine designed for long-term survival. The presale is where the excitement really kicks in. It’s divided into 23 distinct stages, each with a price jump that fuels both momentum and scarcity. Stage 3, which is live now, offers tokens at $0.00004057. By the final stage, the price hits $0.00616. That’s a possible 24,540 percent ROI projection. Think about it: a $2,000 investment in Stage 1 could balloon to over $490,000 by Stage 23. That’s the kind of math that makes people lose sleep worrying…
Memecoin
MEME$0.002351-1.05%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010043-23.71%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002975+8.49%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 05:19
Share
USDC Treasury mints 250 million new USDC on Solana

USDC Treasury mints 250 million new USDC on Solana

PANews reported on September 17 that according to Whale Alert , at 23:48 Beijing time, USDC Treasury minted 250 million new USDC (approximately US$250 million) on the Solana blockchain .
USDCoin
USDC$0.9993+0.01%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 23:51
Share
Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

While Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to build its ecosystem and PEPE holds onto its viral roots, a new contender, Layer […] The post Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale appeared first on Coindoo.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001182-0.50%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000498-1.96%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4202-0.70%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:13
Share

Trending News

More

The New Meme Coin to Watch in 2025

USDC Treasury mints 250 million new USDC on Solana

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Interest rate cuts are coming – investors can expect a 200% increase in returns through Goldenmining

MoonBull Erupts with Explosive Returns as the Best Crypto Presale to Buy in California, While Shiba Inu and Snek Make Headlines