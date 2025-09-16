Market Justice vs. Egalitarianism: The Role of the Alpha Parameter in Economic Equilibrium

Abstract and 1. Introduction
A free and fair economy: definition, existence and uniqueness
2.1 A free economy
2.2 A free and fair economy
Equilibrium existence in a free and fair economy
3.1 A free and fair economy as a strategic form game
3.2 Existence of an equilibrium
Equilibrium efficiency in a free and fair economy
A free economy with social justice and inclusion
5.1 Equilibrium existence and efficiency in a free economy with social justice
5.2 Choosing a reference point to achieve equilibrium efficiency
Some applications
6.1 Teamwork: surplus distribution in a firm
6.2 Contagion and self-enforcing lockdown in a networked economy
6.3 Bias in academic publishing
6.4 Exchange economies
Contributions to the closely related literature
Conclusion and References
Appendix
In what follows, we study the existence of equilibrium in an α-free economy with social justice. As defined in Section 3.1, a free economy with social justice admits an equilibrium if the strategic form game derived from that economy possesses a pure strategy Nash equilibrium. A meritocratic planner will choose a higher α when allocating resources since talents and merits have more value in such a society. An egalitarian planner will put a higher weight on equal distribution. It follows that a choice of α reveals a trade-off between market justice and egalitarianism. The good news is that there exists a self-enforcing social contract irrespective of the size of α. We have the result hereunder.
\
\ The proof of Corollary 1 is similar to that of Theorem 2. Next, we provide an additional result about Pareto-efficiency of equilibria in a free economy with social justice.
\
\
\ Using Theorem 4, we deduce the following corollary.
\
\
:::info Authors:
(1) Ghislain H. Demeze-Jouatsa, Center for Mathematical Economics, University of Bielefeld (demeze [email protected]);
(2) Roland Pongou, Department of Economics, University of Ottawa ([email protected]);
(3) Jean-Baptiste Tondji, Department of Economics and Finance, The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley ([email protected]).
:::
:::info This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.
:::
\