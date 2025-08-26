Market News: CFTC Acting Chair Caroline Pham will join MoonPay after the new chair is confirmed

PANews reported on August 26th that, according to Forbes reporter Eleanor Terrett, rumors are circulating that Acting Chair of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Caroline D. Pham will join the crypto payments company MoonPay once the new chair is confirmed. MoonPay declined to comment on the rumors, while a CFTC spokesperson did not deny the news, stating only that Pham had stated in May that she would return to the private sector after the new chair was confirmed, but that she remains committed to implementing the President's cryptocurrency agenda.

