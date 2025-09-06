Market News: Hong Kong SAR Government is preparing to issue digital bonds for the third time

PANews reported on September 6th that, according to market sources, the Hong Kong SAR government has commissioned banks to prepare for a potential digital bond issuance. If this issuance proceeds, it will be Hong Kong's third digital bond issuance. In 2023, the Hong Kong SAR government successfully issued HK$800 million in tokenized green bonds under the Government Green Bond Program, the world's first tokenized green bond issued by a government. This was followed by the issuance of the world's first multi-currency digital green bond in 2024, totaling approximately HK$6 billion.

