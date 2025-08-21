Market Pullback Strengthens Presale Demand: Solana, XRP & MAGACOIN FINANCE Top the List

The crypto market pulled back this week but instead of cooling sentiment presale demand is climbing. Bitcoin fell below $113,000, pulling altcoins lower yet traders are now turning toward Solana, XRP and MAGACOIN FINANCE as they look for fresh entry points.

Bitcoin Dip Reframes Market Focus

Bitcoin dropped 2.94% over 24 hours to $112,936 which marks its weakest level in two weeks. The decline triggered $113 million in liquidations and amplified tension about whether the latest bull cycle can hold.

Despite a 5.46% weekly loss Bitcoin remains up 86% year-to-date. As the flagship coin is under pressure attention has shifted to altcoins where demand in presale markets is running hotter than ever.

Solana Buyers Are Eyeing New Push

Solana price slipped from a recent peak of $210 down to $179, which is a 15.5% fall. While short-term traders say this is a possible warning sign, on-chain data tells a different story. Solana continues to dominate exchange activity by recording $111.5 billion in 30-day volumes, which is more than the combined activity of Ethereum layer-2 networks.

The total value locked on Solana rose to $12.1 billion to extend its lead over BNB Chain . Decentralized apps like Jupiter and Raydium each surpassed $2 billion in deposits, which means there is consistent demand across the network. Solana also generated $35.6 million in fees over the past month, a growth rate that outpaced rivals despite its lower cost structure.

Open interest on SOL futures surged to $10.7 billion, up from $6.9 billion just two months ago. Coupled with exchange-traded products holding $2.8 billion in exposure, buyers are preparing for the next leg higher.

XRP Stabilizes After Drop Below $3

XRP briefly dipped under $3 this week to hit $2.94 before recovering back to $2.96. The move aligned with a broader sell-off, yet analysts believe this action may have marked a market bottom.

Market watchers highlight the $2.9 level as a critical floor, one that could form the base for another rally. Some analysts are pointing to $4.80 as the next “logical” upside target if sentiment continues to recover.

The resilience at this level positions XRP as a key asset to watch especially as traders look beyond Bitcoin for clearer paths forward.

MAGACOIN FINANCE is Also Extending Presale Appeal

While Solana and XRP command headlines, MAGACOIN FINANCE is gaining traction in presale markets. Built on a security-first framework and already backed by multiple audits, the altcoin has raised significant capital during its ongoing presale. A PATRIOT50X bonus code is currently active, giving buyers a 50% extra allocation during this phase.

Its traction has been boosted by steady market pullbacks which often shift trader attention toward early-stage tokens. With listings in the near term, MAGACOIN FINANCE is drawing interest from those looking for altcoin exposure outside the volatility of larger caps.

What Should Traders Do Next?

With Bitcoin struggling to hold above $113,000, the market focus is shifting to altcoins offering stability and new entry points. Solana, XRP, and MAGACOIN FINANCE all fit that narrative, each attracting buyers despite the dip. Traders looking to position early may want to move quickly — MAGACOIN’s presale, in particular, continues to build demand, and the bonus code PATRIOT50X won’t last forever.

Website: https://magacoinfinance.com

Presale: https://magacoinfinance.com/presale

X: https://x.com/magacoinfinance

Telegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinance

The post Market Pullback Strengthens Presale Demand: Solana, XRP & MAGACOIN FINANCE Top the List appeared first on Blockonomi.