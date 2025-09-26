TLDR: PCE inflation data at 8:30 AM ET is critical; a soft reading could unlock October rate cut expectations. GDP growth hit 3.8% vs. 3.3% forecast, slightly reducing rate-cut odds but keeping market bets at 87.7%. $21B in BTC and ETH options expired today, clearing leverage and setting up potential price swings. Four Fed officials, [...] The post Markets Brace for PCE Report as $21B in BTC and ETH Options Expire appeared first on Blockonomi.TLDR: PCE inflation data at 8:30 AM ET is critical; a soft reading could unlock October rate cut expectations. GDP growth hit 3.8% vs. 3.3% forecast, slightly reducing rate-cut odds but keeping market bets at 87.7%. $21B in BTC and ETH options expired today, clearing leverage and setting up potential price swings. Four Fed officials, [...] The post Markets Brace for PCE Report as $21B in BTC and ETH Options Expire appeared first on Blockonomi.

Markets Brace for PCE Report as $21B in BTC and ETH Options Expire

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/26 19:58
Bitcoin
BTC$108,949.38-2.32%
Ethereum
ETH$3,928.92-2.05%

TLDR:

  • PCE inflation data at 8:30 AM ET is critical; a soft reading could unlock October rate cut expectations.
  • GDP growth hit 3.8% vs. 3.3% forecast, slightly reducing rate-cut odds but keeping market bets at 87.7%.
  • $21B in BTC and ETH options expired today, clearing leverage and setting up potential price swings.
  • Four Fed officials, including Vice Chair Barr, will speak today and may signal coming policy direction.

Markets face a pivotal day with fresh economic data, major crypto expiries, and key Fed commentary converging. Traders are weighing stronger GDP growth against rising hopes for an October rate cut. 

All eyes are on the upcoming PCE inflation numbers, the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge, to guide expectations. 

Billions in Bitcoin and Ethereum options have also expired, clearing leverage from the system. Together, these events could set the tone for how both stocks and crypto trade in the weeks ahead.

PCE Data and Fed Signals Hold the Key

The Bureau of Economic Analysis reported updated GDP growth at 3.8%, stronger than the 3.3% expected. While strong data is healthy for the economy, it can give the Fed reason to hold off on cutting rates. 

According to CME FedWatch, the probability of an October rate cut has slightly dropped but still sits at 87.7%.

The focus now shifts to the PCE and Core PCE reports, scheduled for release at 8:30 AM ET. Market analysts said a reading below 2.7% would reinforce the case for cuts, possibly triggering a broad rally. A higher print could delay cuts and lead to volatility in risk assets.

Bull Theory, a market-focused research account, noted that liquidity pressures are mounting. Any hint from the Fed toward easing could quickly swing market sentiment toward risk-on. 

Traders are also watching four scheduled speeches from Federal Reserve officials, including Vice Chair Michael Barr, for clues on the policy path.

Crypto Options Expiry Clears Leverage

In the crypto market, more than $21 billion in BTC and ETH options expired earlier today. Data shows $16 billion was tied to Bitcoin, with a max pain level near $110,000. Another $5 billion was in Ethereum contracts, with a max pain level around $3,700.

Such expirations often reset market positioning and clear leverage that has built up over the month. Analysts expect this could create price swings in either direction as liquidity adjusts. Traders are watching closely to see if buyers step in ahead of October, historically a strong month for Bitcoin.

The timing of these expiries, just days before October trading begins, adds to the potential for sharp moves. Combined with the PCE data and Fed commentary, the next 24 hours may be decisive for crypto price direction heading into Q4.

