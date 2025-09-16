Markets will watch Powell’s tone and yield curve to decide rate cut reaction

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/16 22:09
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.09646+11.18%

The Federal Reserve’s big decision is coming on Wednesday, when Chair Jerome Powell will confirm if the US central bank has made its first interest rate cut since 2024. Futures markets have already priced in a 25 basis point reduction, which would bring the federal funds target range to between 4.00% and 4.25%. 

In the last four decades, the stock market index S&P 500 has witnessed upticks in eight of ten cycles after the central bank eased borrowing rates, averaging nearly 11% over the next year. 

Looking at the present times, when the current administration is talking about a resilient GDP and financial conditions, added to steady earnings from large-cap companies, America could be in for another “soft landing” period.

Small-cap stocks to gain on rate cuts, inflation still a problem

BMO chief strategist Brian Belski believes a reduction in borrowing rates is good for risk assets, like small-cap stocks. Despite lagging behind larger peers, small-caps are cheap, with the S&P Small Cap 600 carrying a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 15.5, versus 22.7 for the S&P 500. 

Belski sees this discount as an opportunity for smaller companies to benefit from easing credit conditions. However, he insisted that the US central bank has a “dual mandate to respect inflation and job market data.”

According to data from TradingEconomics, inflation grew to a 40-year high in 2022, but has now cooled to 2.9% as of August, still above US policymakers’ 2% target.

Some economists have compared current times to 2007, when rate cuts failed to prevent a recession and caused inflationary pressures. Consumer price inflation is still at 3.3%, but wholesale prices are higher than citizens would like.

A report from the Yale Budget Lab earlier this month found that core goods prices were 1.9% above pre-2025 trends as of June. The study pointed to the increase in US tariffs on trade partners, which have increased costs for everyday items such as window coverings, appliances, and electronics.

Spending data: US is currently a two-tier economy

According to McDonald’s Chief Executive Chris Kempczinski, wealthier households are spending more comfortably, but middle- and lower-income groups are inclined to keep funds in their pockets. 

“Particularly, with middle and lower-income consumers, they’re feeling under a lot of pressure right now,” Kempczinski said. He described the current climate as a “two-tier economy,” where higher-income Americans maintain their lifestyles while the rest cut back.

On the housing front, mortgage rates have already responded to expectations of Fed easing, with the average 30-year fixed rate falling to an 11-month low of 6.35% last week. Markets have already priced in three 25-basis-point cuts this year and three more by the end of 2026. 

“This means that the markets have high expectations for the Fed’s upcoming rate cuts, and the market could very well be disappointed by a slower Fed pace,” Danielle Hale, Chief Economist at Realtor.com, surmised.

A contentious decision could also move mortgage rates in the opposite direction. If Fed policymakers deliver a split vote or issue guidance that falls short of market assumptions, rates could go upwards. 

US mortgage rates plunged to a two-year low ahead of expected cuts in September last year, but corrected once investors realized the easing cycle would not continue onwards to the incoming fiscal year.

Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It's free.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?6/19 Update: The Palestinian-Israeli conflict escalated, the market collectively pulled back, and the
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1381+1.24%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002647+3.19%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00004666+0.21%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 10:07
Share
Solana Price Prediction: 6.82 Million $SOL Scooped Up by Wall Street – Can Solana Hit $1,000 This Year?

Solana Price Prediction: 6.82 Million $SOL Scooped Up by Wall Street – Can Solana Hit $1,000 This Year?

Solana price prediction has assessed momentum after $198M in inflows and FORD’s $1.58B purchase, plus Pantera’s $1.1B stake. Price has traded in a rising channel, testing $270–$300; RSI mid-60s, MACD positive. Base case has remained $500–$600 for 2025; $1,000 has looked unlikely.
Solana
SOL$238.64+2.01%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 02:44
Share
CryptoPunks changes ownership again, with Ribbit Capital as the financial backer behind the scenes. Can it usher in new development opportunities?

CryptoPunks changes ownership again, with Ribbit Capital as the financial backer behind the scenes. Can it usher in new development opportunities?

Cryptopunks need a permanent home to pass on.
Share
PANews2025/05/14 18:14
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

Solana Price Prediction: 6.82 Million $SOL Scooped Up by Wall Street – Can Solana Hit $1,000 This Year?

CryptoPunks changes ownership again, with Ribbit Capital as the financial backer behind the scenes. Can it usher in new development opportunities?

Eric Trump Announces American Bitcoin Launch, Lauds BTC As 'Modern-Day Gold'

Santander’s Openbank launches crypto trading in Germany, eyes Spain