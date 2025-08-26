Maroon 5 Misses For The First Time Ever With New Album

Maroon 5’s Love Is Like misses the Official Albums chart in the U.K., becoming the band’s first studio album not to appear on the main ranking. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 01: Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs on NBC’s “Today” at Rockefeller Plaza on August 01, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images) Getty Images

Maroon 5 recently released its eighth proper album Love Is Like, which the band had been promoting for several months with a slew of singles. Sadly, only one track from the project made any real commercial impact globally, and it didn’t set the full-length up for great commercial success. In the United Kingdom, Maroon 5 manages its first-ever miss as Love Is Like underperforms as it debuts.

Maroon 5 Misses the Main Albums Chart

Love Is Like opens on three albums charts across the Atlantic, but it’s absent from one very important roster. The project doesn’t manage to place anywhere on the Official Albums chart, the roster compiled using both sales and streams to show what the British public is listening to.

No Other Maroon 5 Album Has Failed to Chart

All seven of Maroon 5’s previous full-lengths have made it to the Official Albums chart in the U.K. The group’s first two, Songs About Jane and It Won’t Be Soon Before Long, hit No. 1. The next several titles, Hands All Over, Overexposed, and V, all reached the top 10, peaking at Nos. 6, 2, and 4, respectively.

Red Pill Blues and Jordi Didn’t Crack the Top 10

Things began to dip for Maroon 5 a little less than a decade ago when the group first missed the top 10. Red Pill Blues, which dropped in November 2017, failed to crack the top 10, but only by two spaces, as it topped out at No. 12.

The band’s most recent full-length, Jordi — named after the group’s late manager — only peaked at No. 19. That technically still stands as the lowest a traditional Maroon 5 album has climbed on the Official Albums chart, as Love Is Like doesn’t make it to the list in any slot.

Love Is Like Launches as a Top 10 Bestseller

Maroon 5 does start Love Is Like inside the top 10 on one roster. The Official Album Downloads chart sees the full-length open at No. 10. Purchases helped fuel Love Is Like into the top 40 on both the Official Album Sales and Official Physical Albums rankings, where it begins its time at Nos. 27 and 36, respectively.

“Priceless” Was a Minor Hit

Maroon 5 pushed four singles from Love Is Like, but only lead cut “Priceless,” a collaboration with Blackpink star Lisa, reached the charts in the U.K. That duet peaked at No. 69 on the Official Songs list.

Maroon 5’s Hits Project is Still Present

Somewhat surprisingly, Maroon 5 does appear on the Official Albums chart, just not with its brand new full-length. The aptly-titled compilation Singles, a greatest hits set, dips a few spaces to No. 48, 412 frames into its time on the roster. That project can also be found on the Official Album Streaming chart, where it narrowly holds on inside the top 40, stepping back from No. 36 to No. 39.