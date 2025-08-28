Maroon 5’s New Album Brings The Band To A New Career Low On The Charts

Maroon 5’s Love Is Like debuts at No. 36 on the Billboard 200, becoming the band’s first album to miss the top 10 on the chart. MUMBAI, INDIA – DECEMBER 3: Adam Levine at his performance during Maroon 5 BookMyShow Live concert on December 3, 2024 in Mumbai, India. (Photo by Satish Bate/Hindustan Times via Getty Images) Hindustan Times via Getty Images

For more than two decades, Maroon 5 has been producing insanely catchy pop tunes. For a while, the band reigned as one of the most successful when it came to pop radio and the Billboard charts. These days, it seems groups in general are not performing as well as they used to, and acts like Maroon 5 and several other once-reliable hitmakers aren’t charting like they once did.

The Grammy-winning troupe’s new album Love Is Like arrives on the Billboard charts this week, and sadly, it brings the group to a never-before-seen low point on the most important albums tally in America.

Love Is Like Misses the Billboard 200’s Top 10

Love Is Like starts its time on the Billboard 200 — the company’s flagship rundown of the most consumed albums in the United States — at No. 36. Luminate reports that the project moved 18,200 equivalent units in its first seven days of availability, with almost 11,000 of those being actual purchases.

Maroon 5’s New Career Low

Maroon 5 misses the top 10 on the Billboard 200 for the first time ever with a traditional album. Jordi, Maroon 5’s 2021 full-length, stood as its lowest-peaking title, as it only reached No. 8 – but now Love Is Like has sadly grabbed that distinction.

Several No. 1 Albums from Maroon 5

The majority of Maroon 5’s most successful albums reached the highest spaces on the Billboard 200. While Songs About Jane only hit No. 6, it did introduce the group to the masses and turned the outfit into a household name. It Won’t Be Soon Before Long and V hit No. 1, while Hands All Over, Overexposed, and Red Pill Blues missed the throne by just one space.

Love Is Like Launches Inside the Top 10 Elsewhere

Love Is Like does manage to crack the top 10 on two other Billboard tallies, though not ones that are watched as closely as the Billboard 200. The full-length opens in fourth place on the Top Album Sales chart and No. 6 on the Vinyl Albums list. Maroon 5 earns its eighth placement inside the highest tier on the list of the bestselling projects in the nation, and just a second-ever within the top 10 on the vinyl-only roster.

Only “Priceless” with Blackpink’s Lisa Charted

Love Is Like suffered from a lack of a true hit, as massive radio smashes have powered all of the group’s past efforts. Lead single “Priceless,” which benefited from a feature by Lisa — one of the four musicians that make up K-pop girl group Blackpink — peaked at No. 76 on the Hot 100 and held on for months on several radio rankings. As of this frame, however, “Priceless” can only be found on the Adult Pop Airplay tally, where it is falling.

Follow-up singles “All Night,” “California,” and the title track (which also features Lil Wayne) have thus far failed to reach the Hot 100 or make almost any commercial impact anywhere.