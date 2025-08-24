Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts*’ Arrives On Disney+ This Week

Sebastian Stan, Hannah John-Kamen, Florence Pugh, Wyatt Russell and David Harbour in “Thunderbolts*.” Disney/Marvel Studios

Disney and Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* — starring Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan — begins streaming on Disney+ this week.

Rated PG-13, Thunderbolts* opened in theaters on May 2 and made its debut on digital streaming on July 1. The summary for Thunderbolts* reads, “Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova (Pugh), Bucky Barnes (Stan), Red Guardian (David Harbour), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko) and John Walker (Wyatt Russell).

“After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfuss), these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?”

Thunderbolts*, aka The New Avengers, will begin streaming on Disney+ on Wednesday, Aug. 27, per a recent announcement by the streaming platform.

For viewers who don’t have Disney+, the streaming platform offers various subscription options. Disney+ has an ad-based Disney+ Basic plan for $9.99 per month and an ad-free Disney+ Premium plan for $15.99 per month or $159.99 per year.

Disney+ also offers a bundling package with fellow streaming platforms Hulu and Max, which costs $16.99 per month with ads and $29.99 per month without ads.

Florence Pugh Is Glad ‘Thunderbolts*’ Layers In A Relatable Message

In addition to all of the action and adventure in Thunderbolts*, the film also tackles how people cope with depression — which is a message that Florence Pugh got totally behind.

“Really, I was just so impressed that Marvel wanted to do this version of the movie,” Pugh told Variety in an interview prior to the release of Thunderbolts* in theaters. “They’ve made some amazing films with amazing stunt sequences, but how cool to be able to say that we’ve made a movie that is about something that we all struggle with.”

As such, Pugh is confident that Thunderbolts* “will help a lot of people.”

“The underlying message is that we need to be there for each other,” Pugh told Variety. “We need to open up. We need to connect. Like that, to me is, that would be an impressive movie anyway, let alone it being a Marvel movie that thousands of people are gonna go and watch.”

Directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* arrives on Disney+ on Wednesday.

