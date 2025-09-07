Massive DOGE Interest Stays Put Amid Trading Slowdown

By: Coinstats
2025/09/07 14:15
DOGE
DOGE$0.21736+1.48%
OpenLedger
OPEN$----%
A crypto trader is seated, leaning back, overwhelmed, arms spread wide, mouth open in a cry of euphoria. His glasses reflect the image of an explosive chart and a massive number: 16,000,000,000. A shower of golden Dogecoin coins fills the upper half of the image, pouring toward him like an avalanche, symbolizing the explosion of open interest.

While the entire crypto market oscillates between consolidation and correction, Dogecoin stands out with a unique behavior. Its open interest, a barometer of open positions on futures contracts, remains stable at a historically high level, nearing 16 billion DOGE, or approximately 3.36 billion dollars. This threshold is remarkable in a climate where speculative activity is significantly declining across the majority of altcoins.

L’article Massive DOGE Interest Stays Put Amid Trading Slowdown est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Cryptocurrency status quo: HODL is dead, DeFi is goodbye, and the private equity market is declining...

Cryptocurrency status quo: HODL is dead, DeFi is goodbye, and the private equity market is declining...

Profits come from selling, not holding.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001593+0.50%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001935+3.14%
Share
PANews2025/05/08 15:54
Share
Top Meme Coins to Invest in 2025: BullZilla Presale Gains Momentum as Fartcoin and Hyperliquid Stay in Focus

Top Meme Coins to Invest in 2025: BullZilla Presale Gains Momentum as Fartcoin and Hyperliquid Stay in Focus

The meme coin market is rewriting the playbook in 2025, and investors are asking one big question: what are the […] The post Top Meme Coins to Invest in 2025: BullZilla Presale Gains Momentum as Fartcoin and Hyperliquid Stay in Focus appeared first on Coindoo.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
FARTCOIN
FARTCOIN$0.73585+0.53%
GAINS
GAINS$0.0269-0.37%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/07 16:15
Share
Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy

Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy

Hyperliquid continues to draw major institutional interest as another Nasdaq-listed firm, Lion Group Holding Ltd (LGHL), announces a $600 million facility to launch a HYPE-focused treasury strategy. Lion Group Holding Ltd, listed on Nasdaq and offering a trading platform for…
Hyperliquid
HYPE$47.24+1.15%
Major
MAJOR$0.15879+3.03%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 03:01
Share

Trending News

More

Cryptocurrency status quo: HODL is dead, DeFi is goodbye, and the private equity market is declining...

Top Meme Coins to Invest in 2025: BullZilla Presale Gains Momentum as Fartcoin and Hyperliquid Stay in Focus

Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy

Ethereum UTXO Distribution Analysis Debunked Due to Lack of Primary Sources

Paxos backs Hyperliquid with proposal to support USDH stablecoin launch