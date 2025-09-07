Massive DOGE Interest Stays Put Amid Trading Slowdown

While the entire crypto market oscillates between consolidation and correction, Dogecoin stands out with a unique behavior. Its open interest, a barometer of open positions on futures contracts, remains stable at a historically high level, nearing 16 billion DOGE, or approximately 3.36 billion dollars. This threshold is remarkable in a climate where speculative activity is significantly declining across the majority of altcoins.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.