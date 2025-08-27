Massive Shiba Inu Expansion to New ATH Imminent as Consolidation Nears End

By: The Crypto Basic
2025/08/27 15:14
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.0000125+1.37%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000562+0.53%
SphereX
HERE$0.000357--%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02783+5.25%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00043-18.86%
Aethir
ATH$0.0318--%

An analyst has identified a recurring pattern of expansion after a period of consolidation on the Shiba Inu chart, suggesting it might see a repeat. History does not repeat itself, but it often rhymes; this principle might apply to Shiba Inu, an analyst has insinuated. Specifically, Kamran Asghar highlighted a recurring pattern of price accumulation and parabolic expansion on the meme coin’s weekly chart, suggesting that things will align as they have in the past. Consolidation Phase Nearing End? For context, this pattern has seen the price of Shiba Inu consolidate within a rectangular range for months, then explode after sustaining a breakout. The rhythm has occurred twice since 2021, and the commentator projects that Shiba Inu will follow that trend this time. An accompanying chart highlights the specific periods during which this happened. It shows that SHIB entered an accumulation phase in May 2021, when it dropped to $0.00000630, and remained within this range until a breakout in late September 2021. Shiba Inu Analysis/Kamran Asghar SHIB soared 1,154% to its all-time high of $0.000088554 in five weeks, illustrating how quickly its value can escalate when it gains momentum. Meanwhile, after the high, Shiba Inu retraced massively to enter another consolidation phase, starting from May 2022. The accumulation spanned a much longer period this time, lasting until February 2024. Then, Shiba Inu surged to a high of $0.00004563 in March 2024, with Asghar's chart indicating that this resulted in 501% increase. Shiba Inu Could Reach New ATH After Breakout Meanwhile, Shiba Inu entered another accumulation phase in late January, following its dip to $0.00001471, and has since trended within the range. However, Asghar suggested that the phase could be winding down. If it breaks out and history rhymes, then Shiba Inu could go parabolic from here. The analyst stated that the meme coin appears poised for a massive expansion, targeting greater heights. Moreover, his chart highlights that the rally could take the prominent meme coin to a new all-time high. He marked the target around $0.0000900, representing an approximately 619% upsurge from the current market price of $0.0000251 and an unprecedented level for Shiba Inu. Notably, an earlier The Crypto Basic report aligns with this $0.000090 target. The analysis utilized Changelly to project when Shiba Inu could reach the target, and according to the report, this could occur in late 2028.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

XRP Price Prediction: ETH Sees Another Breakthrough. SAVVY MINING Utilizes Market Fluctuations

XRP Price Prediction: ETH Sees Another Breakthrough. SAVVY MINING Utilizes Market Fluctuations

Ethereum hit a new all-time high of $4,800, while Bitcoin and XRP rebounded simultaneously. Analysts suggest that if XRP breaks through the $3.21 resistance level, it could reach new highs. Amid price volatility and regulatory pressures, investors can not only monitor market trends but also convert XRP/ETH into a stable daily income through SAVVY MINING cloud mining. No hardware required, enjoy 24-hour automatic settlement of profits, and lock in long-term growth potential. How to Participate in SAVVY MINING and Earn XRP and ETH 1. Register an account: Visit the SAVVY MINING official website and register to unlock all the platform’s services and products. 2. Free Trial: New users will receive a $15 bonus to purchase a starter contract and earn $0.60 in daily returns, allowing them to experience cloud mining without any investment. 3. Contract Selection: Choose from a variety of carefully designed mining contracts or use the smart calculator to customize your plan. See your first earnings in just 24 hours. Learn more here. 4. Automatic Settlement: After contract activation, profits are automatically distributed within 24 hours; upon maturity, principal is automatically returned. Users can freely choose to withdraw or reinvest, offering flexibility and convenience. Why Choose SAVVY MINING Compliant Operations: Registered with the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), ensuring legitimacy and transparency. Green Energy: Powered by 100% renewable energy, contributing to carbon neutrality. Fund Security: SSL encryption and cold wallet storage provide bank-grade security, and every investment is insured by AIG. No Entry Requirements: No equipment or technical skills are required, making it suitable for beginners. Fast Customer Service: 24/7 online support with an average response time of 1-3 minutes can answer all your questions. Multi-Currency Support: Supports deposits and withdrawals of BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, DOGE, LTC, USDT, BCH, USDC, and (USDT-ERC20). Referral Rewards: The affiliate program offers rewards of up to $100,000 and a permanent referral rebate of 3% + 1.5%. About SAVVY MINING: SAVVY MINING is a leading global cloud mining service provider, providing secure and compliant services to over 8 million users in over 170 countries. Powered by Bitmain’s technical support, we focus not only on Bitcoin mining and blockchain infrastructure upgrades, but also on promoting global financial education and financial inclusion. Our mining farms are powered by 100% renewable energy, achieving carbon neutrality. SAVVY MINING not only helps you grow your wealth, but also gives you the opportunity to participate in a greener future. In short: safety and sustainability shape the future. In the cloud mining industry, security and trust are paramount. SAVVY MINING is user-centric, ensuring the security of funds and data, full transparency in operations, and strict adherence to compliance standards. Furthermore, our mines in multiple countries utilize 100% renewable energy to ensure true carbon neutrality. This model not only reduces environmental impact but also provides investors with sustainable, long-term returns. At SAVVY MINING, you gain not only wealth growth but also the opportunity to participate in a greener future. For more information, please visit https://savvymining.com/ or download the app
XRP
XRP$3.0084+2.36%
Ethereum
ETH$4,619.09+2.30%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/27 22:10
Share
The Ministry of Public Security released 20 anti-fraud keywords including "virtual currency": the so-called "exchange for virtual currency investment" is all fraud

The Ministry of Public Security released 20 anti-fraud keywords including "virtual currency": the so-called "exchange for virtual currency investment" is all fraud

PANews reported on June 19 that the Ministry of Public Security website released the "20 Anti-Fraud Keywords for Public Security Organs", which pointed out that the Criminal Investigation Bureau of
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.065+5.86%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.1717+1.01%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 16:35
Share
Alibaba under pressure to turn profits from its AI business in China

Alibaba under pressure to turn profits from its AI business in China

Alibaba spends heavily on AI but struggles to make strong earnings from it.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.125-0.95%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/27 21:22
Share

Trending News

More

XRP Price Prediction: ETH Sees Another Breakthrough. SAVVY MINING Utilizes Market Fluctuations

The Ministry of Public Security released 20 anti-fraud keywords including "virtual currency": the so-called "exchange for virtual currency investment" is all fraud

Alibaba under pressure to turn profits from its AI business in China

Revolutionary: Ava Labs Unveils Horizon for Secure RWA-Backed Loans

Tether CEO announces server-free password manager after 16 billion data breach