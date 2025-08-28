Mastercard and Circle Expand Stablecoin Settlement in EEMEA Region

TLDR

Mastercard and Circle have expanded their partnership to enable stablecoin settlements in USDC and EURC across the EEMEA region.

Arab Financial Services and Eazy Financial Services will be the first institutions to adopt these new stablecoin settlement capabilities.

The partnership aims to simplify liquidity management and reduce friction in high-volume settlements for acquirers in the region.

Mastercard is investing in infrastructure and partnerships to support the transition from fiat currency to tokenized money.

Circle’s Kash Razzaghi emphasizes that expanding USDC settlements across Mastercard’s network will enable real-time, borderless commerce.

Mastercard and Circle have expanded their partnership to allow settlement in USDC and EURC stablecoins across Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EEMEA). This collaboration aims to enable acquirers in the region to settle transactions quickly, securely, and efficiently. The partnership marks a significant step in integrating blockchain-based digital assets with traditional financial infrastructure.

AFS and Eazy Lead in Stablecoin Adoption

Arab Financial Services (AFS) and Eazy Financial Services will be the first to adopt the new settlement capabilities. The two institutions can now settle transactions directly in USDC or EURC, simplifying liquidity management. This will reduce friction in high-volume settlements, benefiting both businesses and merchants.

“This initiative represents a key move for Mastercard,” said Dimitrios Dosis, President of Mastercard EEMEA. He added that Mastercard is investing in infrastructure and partnerships to support the evolution from fiat to tokenized money. According to Dosis, trust and security will remain key to the success of stablecoin adoption in the region.

Razzaghi Highlights USDC’s Role in Borderless Commerce

Circle’s Chief Business Officer, Kash Razzaghi, highlighted the global significance of the partnership. He emphasized that expanding USDC settlement across Mastercard’s vast network would enable real-time, borderless commerce. “Together, we’re advancing stablecoins as essential tools for everyday financial activities,” Razzaghi said.

This move supports Mastercard’s strategy of expanding stablecoin use in global payments, remittances, and B2B transactions. As stablecoins gain traction in emerging markets, the partnership also aims to set a new standard for digital settlements. With Mastercard’s vast network, the collaboration provides a strong foundation for future digital financial services in the region.

Mastercard’s Continued Innovation in Digital Payments

Mastercard’s commitment to stablecoins extends to initiatives like the Crypto Credential and Crypto Secure infrastructure. These tools ensure compliance and security while facilitating large-scale adoption of blockchain-based assets. The company’s ongoing partnerships with major players in the cryptocurrency space continue to strengthen its role in shaping the future of digital payments.

As the adoption of stablecoins continues to grow, Mastercard remains at the forefront of driving innovation in digital payment systems. The company’s focus on the EEMEA region highlights its dedication to expanding the use of programmable money in traditional financial systems.

The post Mastercard and Circle Expand Stablecoin Settlement in EEMEA Region appeared first on Blockonomi.