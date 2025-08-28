Mastercard & Circle Expand USDC Settlement to New Regions

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 07:14
GET
GET$0.009771-2.45%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10057-0.88%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9999+0.01%
Movement
MOVE$0.1235+1.31%
CROSS
CROSS$0.22476-1.88%
  • Mastercard and Circle are expanding their partnership to offer USDC and EURC settlement in new regions
  • The move allows merchants in Africa and the Middle East to get faster, cheaper payment settlements
  • Arab Financial Services (AFS) and Eazy Financial Services are the first to use the new feature

Mastercard is deepening its partnership with Circle to bring stablecoin settlement to acquirers in Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EEMEA). For the first time, businesses in these regions can settle transactions using Circle’s USDC and EURC. This move shows Mastercard’s commitment to integrating blockchain assets with traditional finance and giving merchants more efficient settlement options. 

How Do Stablecoins Improve Payments?

Using stablecoins for settlement gives acquirers and merchants several key advantages. Besides reducing reliance on old-school banking rails, stablecoins improve liquidity, speed up payment cycles, and lower operational costs. 

This move directly solves key challenges around delayed settlements and cross-border payments. The combination of Mastercard’s huge global network and Circle’s trusted digital dollar and euro makes the initiative a major step forward for emerging markets. As Kash Razzaghi, Chief Business Officer at Circle, noted, wider adoption will bring “global access, scale, and borderless trade opportunities.”

Who Are the First Companies to Use This System?

Arab Financial Services (AFS) and Eazy Financial Services are the first acquirers in the EEMEA region to use the new stablecoin capability. 

Samer Soliman, CEO of AFS, said the service offers “much-needed efficiency” for high-volume settlements. Nayef Al Alawi, CEO of Eazy Financial Services, highlighted that the initiative helps them deliver “faster and more secure payment solutions” that meet the evolving needs of merchants.

Mastercard’s Broader Stablecoin Strategy

This partnership with Circle is a key part of Mastercard’s larger strategy to stay at the forefront of payment innovation. The company is actively exploring other stablecoin use cases, including remittances, B2B payments, and payouts for gig workers and creators. This is a clear signal that half of Mastercard’s EU e-commerce is now tokenized and they are pushing for more. 

The move also comes as giants like Amazon and Walmart explore stablecoins to bypass Visa and Mastercard fees showing the competitive pressure to innovate.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/mastercard-brings-usdc-settlement-to-africa-and-the-middle-east-in-a-new-circle-deal/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

BlackRock: Expect more DeepSeek moments in China’s tech sector

BlackRock: Expect more DeepSeek moments in China’s tech sector

PANews June 24 news, BlackRock believes that there may be more moments like DeepSeek in China's biotechnology, automation and autonomous driving fields, reflecting its optimism about the further development of
Global DePIN Chain
DEEPSEEK$0.000491+1.65%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10055-0.87%
Wink
LIKE$0.012755+0.50%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 17:23
Share
YZY token aftermath sees 105 traders lose $100k-$1M each in $75M wipeout

YZY token aftermath sees 105 traders lose $100k-$1M each in $75M wipeout

The post YZY token aftermath sees 105 traders lose $100k-$1M each in $75M wipeout appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Kanye West’s YZY token launch has left 105 traders with significant losses between $100,000 and $1 million each, totaling $26 million in combined losses at an average of $250,000 per wallet. According to data shared by Bubblemaps analysis published on Aug. 27, 70,201 traders interacted with the token, resulting in 51,862 tanking losses. West’s controversial token launch on Solana reached a market capitalization over $3 billion before collapsing by over 90% within hours. Data reveals stark inequality in outcomes, with only 11 wallets (0.015%) generating profits exceeding $1 million each. These successful traders captured $18.9 million in combined gains. The loss distribution shows that traders with larger positions bore the heaviest burden. Wallets losing between $10,000 and $100,000 totaled roughly $25.4 million, with 917 addresses sharing an average loss of $27,700. An additional 4,244 traders lost between $1,000 and $10,000, with an average loss of $3,000, resulting in over $13 million. At the extreme end, three traders each lost more than $1 million, resulting in a combined loss of $5.07 million. Only 1% of wallets earned substantial profits Of the 70,201 traders, only 18,333 achieved profitability, representing 26% of total participants. Yet, nearly 86% of them generated profits of up to $1,000, totaling around $1.65 million, with an average profit of $105 for each trader in this cohort. Less than 1% (642 wallets) of the traders generated profits exceeding $10,000 each, capturing a combined gain of $58.8 million, which represents nearly 88% of the total profits. Additionally, 88 traders earned between $100,000 and $1 million each, totaling $24.9 million. Contributing to traders’ losses were structural disadvantages, including 94% insider-controlled initial supply and prohibitive fee structures. The YZY pool operated with a 1% base fee that quickly adjusted to 2.68%; combined with slippage costs, this resulted in an estimated 10% round-trip…
Moonveil
MORE$0.10055-0.87%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01329+0.45%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018268-2.52%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 07:08
Share
South Korean regulators push crypto ETF plan to power up local market

South Korean regulators push crypto ETF plan to power up local market

South Korea’s top financial watchdog is taking steps to bring spot crypto ETFs and stablecoin regulation into the mainstream as part of a broader plan to modernize the country’s digital asset market. According to a June 19 report by local…
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03632+0.13%
Particl
PART$0.1867-0.26%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/20 14:11
Share

Trending News

More

BlackRock: Expect more DeepSeek moments in China’s tech sector

YZY token aftermath sees 105 traders lose $100k-$1M each in $75M wipeout

South Korean regulators push crypto ETF plan to power up local market

How did Flipr become a dark horse in the social prediction market after a 100-fold increase in two months?

Metaplanet Aims to Channel Japan’s Fixed Income Market Into a Bitcoin Growth Engine