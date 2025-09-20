Ensuring the sustainability of corporate crypto treasuries hinges on robust governance and disciplined management, according to Deng Chao, CEO of HashKey Capital. In an exclusive interview, Chao emphasized that digital asset treasuries (DATs) can be durable investments when managed properly, but warned that lack of risk frameworks or poor diversification often leads to their downfall [...]Ensuring the sustainability of corporate crypto treasuries hinges on robust governance and disciplined management, according to Deng Chao, CEO of HashKey Capital. In an exclusive interview, Chao emphasized that digital asset treasuries (DATs) can be durable investments when managed properly, but warned that lack of risk frameworks or poor diversification often leads to their downfall [...]

Mastering Discipline: How DAT Treasuries Can Survive Any Market Condition

By: Crypto Breaking News
2025/09/20 23:53
Mastering Discipline: How Dat Treasuries Can Survive Any Market Condition

Ensuring the sustainability of corporate crypto treasuries hinges on robust governance and disciplined management, according to Deng Chao, CEO of HashKey Capital. In an exclusive interview, Chao emphasized that digital asset treasuries (DATs) can be durable investments when managed properly, but warned that lack of risk frameworks or poor diversification often leads to their downfall during volatile market cycles.

“Resilience stems from discipline,” he explained. “Digital assets are not inherently unsustainable; it’s the way they are managed that determines their longevity.” These insights come shortly after HashKey announced the launch of its $500 million DAT fund in Hong Kong, aiming to support Bitcoin- and Ethereum-based corporate treasuries through strategic deployment across onchain infrastructure, custody, and ecosystem services. The fund is designed to help institutional investors leverage digital assets beyond mere holdings, seeking to benefit from the growth of blockchain-enabled infrastructure.

Related: Bitcoin as a corporate treasury: Why Meta, Amazon and Microsoft all declined

DATs Versus ETFs: Complementary Financial Tools

Chao distinguished between DATs and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), viewing them as complementary rather than competing. While ETFs provide broad exposure to retail and mainstream investors, DATs are tailored for corporations integrating crypto into their core operational strategies.

Data shows that spot Bitcoin ETFs hold a combined $152.31 billion—representing about 6.63% of Bitcoin’s total market cap—while public companies collectively hold over 1.1 million Bitcoin, worth approximately $128 billion, on their balance sheets.

All entities holding Bitcoin. Source: BitcoinTreasuries.NET

Chao noted that many corporate treasuries have been burned by rigid investment structures or extreme volatility. HashKey’s DAT fund mitigates these issues by allowing regular subscriptions and redemptions, with diversified exposure to Bitcoin and Ethereum to curb concentration risks.

HashKey plans to focus on Bitcoin and Ethereum ecosystems—seen as central drivers of liquidity and innovation—covering areas like custody, payments, staking, and regulated stablecoin infrastructure. Although launched in Hong Kong, the firm intends to extend its reach to markets in the US, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and the UK, emphasizing a truly global investment approach.

Addressing Institutional Skepticism in Crypto

Chao acknowledged the skepticism within traditional finance regarding digital assets, citing concerns over security, volatility, and accounting practices. He emphasized that misconceptions act as significant barriers to broader institutional adoption, despite the increasing interest in integrating cryptocurrencies into mainstream finance.

Looking forward, HashKey’s leadership is particularly optimistic about the growth of tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), institutional over-the-counter (OTC) markets, and the development of onchain financial products. He predicts that these innovations will expand the investment universe and facilitate the flow of capital at scale, signifying a shift from fragmented crypto activity toward a comprehensive digital financial ecosystem.

This article was originally published as Mastering Discipline: How DAT Treasuries Can Survive Any Market Condition on Crypto Breaking News – your trusted source for crypto news, Bitcoin news, and blockchain updates.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Trump’s Tactics Reignite Crypto’s SEC Dialogue

Trump’s Tactics Reignite Crypto’s SEC Dialogue

Prior to Donald Trump’s influence, cryptocurrency companies primarily encountered the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) through legal battles. Under the leadership of former SEC Chair Gary Gensler, the lack of clear guidance from the commission bred a climate of apprehension, leaving businesses in a perplexed state.Continue Reading:Trump’s Tactics Reignite Crypto’s SEC Dialogue
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.437+0.11%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01646+2.81%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 04:08
Share
Top Altcoins To Hold Before 2026 For Maximum ROI – One Is Under $1!

Top Altcoins To Hold Before 2026 For Maximum ROI – One Is Under $1!

BlockchainFX presale surges past $7.5M at $0.024 per token with 500x ROI potential, staking rewards, and BLOCK30 bonus still live — top altcoin to hold before 2026.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005364+4.70%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01372+1.10%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 01:16
Share
The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points, and Powell said this was a risk management cut

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points, and Powell said this was a risk management cut

PANews reported on September 18th, according to the Securities Times, that at 2:00 AM Beijing time on September 18th, the Federal Reserve announced a 25 basis point interest rate cut, lowering the federal funds rate from 4.25%-4.50% to 4.00%-4.25%, in line with market expectations. The Fed's interest rate announcement triggered a sharp market reaction, with the three major US stock indices rising briefly before quickly plunging. The US dollar index plummeted, briefly hitting a new low since 2025, before rebounding sharply, turning a decline into an upward trend. The sharp market volatility was closely tied to the subsequent monetary policy press conference held by Federal Reserve Chairman Powell. He stated that the 50 basis point rate cut lacked broad support and that there was no need for a swift adjustment. Today's move could be viewed as a risk-management cut, suggesting the Fed will not enter a sustained cycle of rate cuts. Powell reiterated the Fed's unwavering commitment to maintaining its independence. Market participants are currently unaware of the risks to the Fed's independence. The latest published interest rate dot plot shows that the median expectation of Fed officials is to cut interest rates twice more this year (by 25 basis points each), one more than predicted in June this year. At the same time, Fed officials expect that after three rate cuts this year, there will be another 25 basis point cut in 2026 and 2027.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08943+5.99%
Movement
MOVE$0.1279+0.78%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.132-1.99%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 06:54
Share

Trending News

More

Trump’s Tactics Reignite Crypto’s SEC Dialogue

Top Altcoins To Hold Before 2026 For Maximum ROI – One Is Under $1!

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points, and Powell said this was a risk management cut

One Of Frank Sinatra’s Most Famous Albums Is Back In The Spotlight

Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market