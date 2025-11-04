ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
Quick Facts: ➡️ Matador Technologies locked in $100M convertible notes to aggressively accumulate Bitcoin, targeting 1% of total supply. ➡️ Wall Street’s buying the dip while retail panics. Bitcoin ETFs saw $191M in outflows as institutional treasurers go contra-cyclical. ➡️ Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) combines Bitcoin’s security with actual Layer 2 utility. Fast, cheap, and built […]Quick Facts: ➡️ Matador Technologies locked in $100M convertible notes to aggressively accumulate Bitcoin, targeting 1% of total supply. ➡️ Wall Street’s buying the dip while retail panics. Bitcoin ETFs saw $191M in outflows as institutional treasurers go contra-cyclical. ➡️ Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) combines Bitcoin’s security with actual Layer 2 utility. Fast, cheap, and built […]

Matador Secures $100M to Stack Bitcoin – Bitcoin Hyper Brings the Utility to $BTC

By: Bitcoinist
2025/11/04 20:40
Hyperlane
HYPER$0,17452-2,22%
Bitcoin
BTC$105 619,74+1,28%
Quickswap
QUICK$0,01794-0,99%
Solayer
LAYER$0,252-0,51%

Quick Facts:

  • ➡ Matador Technologies locked in $100M convertible notes to aggressively accumulate Bitcoin, targeting 1% of total supply.
  • ➡ Wall Street’s buying the dip while retail panics. Bitcoin ETFs saw $191M in outflows as institutional treasurers go contra-cyclical.
  • ➡ Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) combines Bitcoin’s security with actual Layer 2 utility. Fast, cheap, and built on Solana’s SVM.
  • ➡ $HYPER presale offers early access to staking rewards, governance, and Bitcoin’s first true execution layer.

While retail traders are panic-selling into the correction, corporate treasurers with real conviction are treating the volatility like a Black Friday sale.

Matador Technologies has reportedly secured a $100 million convertible note facility from ATW Partners, with the funds earmarked exclusively for Bitcoin accumulation.

In other words, while social media screams “bear market,” Matador’s balance sheet is quietly stacking sats, turning fear into opportunity amid some of the spiciest market conditions we’ve seen this quarter.

This move mirrors a growing trend among private firms that use convertible notes to gain strategic exposure to Bitcoin, echoing the playbooks of early institutional adopters, such as MicroStrategy.

If executed at scale, it could signal a broader shift toward Bitcoin-as-a-treasury-asset strategies even in turbulent markets.

TradingView Chart on Matador Technologies Inc

The initial $10.5 million tranche has already been deployed, and they plan to acquire 1K $BTC by 2026. This is a calculated accumulation backed by 8% annual interest convertible notes that scale down to 5% after the NASDAQ listing. Essentially, they’re being paid to stack sats while the market is in turmoil.

Store of value is cool and all, but what if your Bitcoin could actually do something? While Matador’s busy building a $100M war chest for digital gold, smart money is looking at Bitcoin’s execution layer, and that’s where Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) shines.

  • Read our in-depth Bitcoin Hyper review.

This is the era of Bitcoin, where transactions move fast, incur no costs, and don’t require you to sell your kidney for gas fees.

Bitcoin Hyper: Finally, A Real Layer 2 (Not Your Uncle’s Sidechain)

Bitcoin Hyper is being built as a next-generation blockchain on Solana’s Virtual Machine (SVM). The same high-performance tech powers one of the fastest networks in crypto, capable of sub-second transactions and near-zero gas fees.

The project aims to combine Bitcoin’s battle-tested security as the monetary foundation with Solana-level scalability for all other applications.

The result? A network that could finally bridge Bitcoin’s legacy strength with the creative chaos of modern Web3 — because what’s the point of Bitcoin dominance if you can’t launch a dog-themed token on it?

While Matador is betting $100M that Bitcoin’s value goes up, $HYPER presale participants are betting on Bitcoin actually being useful.

Now, at $0.013215, the $HYPER token serves as the fuel for Bitcoin’s execution layer. Transactions, staking, governance, and launch access are powered by $HYPER. Hold it, and you’re holding a stake in the infrastructure that finally lets Bitcoin compete in the dApp and DeFi arenas.

  • Check out how to buy Bitcoin Hyper.

Bitcoin Hyper’s presale is about getting everything early: priority access to staking, exclusive airdrops, early governance rights, and first-mover advantage on token launches.

The presale phase has already gathered over $25.7M and is literally the VIP pass to Bitcoin’s future utility layer. Based on analysts’ take on  Bitcoin Hyper’s price predictions, the staking rewards are just the appetizer, while the main course is the token’s appreciation potential.

Bet on Bitcoin’s price appreciation, like Matador, or on Bitcoin’s evolution alongside $HYPER — early whale adopters of $379.9K and $274K. One’s playing the same game that Wall Street has been playing, while the other is rewriting the rules entirely.

Matador’s buying Bitcoin during the dip because they believe in long-term value. Savvy investors are joining the $HYPER presale because they believe in long-term utility.

While Bitcoin remains the world’s ultimate store of value, Bitcoin Hyper aims to take it a step further — transforming it into a full, programmable ecosystem built for real-world speed and scalability.

When Bitcoin evolves beyond digital gold, it won’t just be about holding BTC – it’ll be about powering what comes next. You can either watch from the sidelines while institutions stack up, or join the presale that’s building Bitcoin’s future infrastructure.

Join the Bitcoin Hyper presale now.

Authored by Bogdan Patru, Bitcoinist — https://bitcoinist.com/wall-street-matador-bitcoin-hyper-presale

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

New details are starting to emerge for one of the most anticipated altcoin launches of recent times. Here's what's known. Continue Reading: Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement
SphereX
HERE$0,000119--%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/11 00:27
The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Exploring how the costs of a pandemic can lead to a self-enforcing lockdown in a networked economy, analyzing the resulting changes in network structure and the existence of stable equilibria.
SQUID MEME
GAME$44,1961-1,80%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0,00014948+5,38%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/17 23:00
Tokenization to Hit Trillions: Is RentStac (RNS) the Next Breakout RWA Star?

Tokenization to Hit Trillions: Is RentStac (RNS) the Next Breakout RWA Star?

The decentralized finance (DeFi) market is undergoing a major transformation. While speculative tokens once dominated headlines, a new wave of blockchain projects is reshaping the landscape: tokens backed by real-world assets (RWA). As total value locked (TVL) in DeFi continues to rebound, investors are shifting toward projects that combine yield potential with tangible, income-generating assets. […]
Trillions
TRILLIONS$0,004848+50,14%
Allo
RWA$0,004499-1,12%
Starpower
STAR$0,12188-1,26%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/11 01:00

Trending News

More

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Tokenization to Hit Trillions: Is RentStac (RNS) the Next Breakout RWA Star?

BitMine Stock Rises After Tom Lee’s Firm Buys the Dip, Adding $389M in Ethereum

XRP Ledger Reveals Major Milestone, 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Drops Epic $250k Bitcoin Price Prediction, Whales Dump Dogecoin (DOGE) — Crypto News Digest

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105 619,73
$105 619,73$105 619,73

+0,53%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3 545,88
$3 545,88$3 545,88

+0,74%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,5503
$2,5503$2,5503

+0,83%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166,66
$166,66$166,66

+0,22%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0,17971
$0,17971$0,17971

+0,26%