Match-Trader Launches Trading Beyond Limits Global Campaign and Manifesto

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 17:50
Limassol, Cyprus, October 3rd, 2025, FinanceWire

Match-Trade Technologies, an international fintech provider of trading technology solutions, has announced the launch of a new global brand campaign for its flagship trading platform, Match-Trader. The initiative, titled Trading Beyond Limits, introduces a brand manifesto that outlines Match-Trader’s vision for the future of trading – emphasizing innovation, adaptability, and bold thinking as the foundations of progress.

The manifesto highlights Match-Trader’s commitment to building technology that goes further, works smarter, and creates new possibilities for traders. It reflects the platform’s philosophy that trading should be as dynamic and intuitive as the people using it.

Brand Ambassador: Bartosz Ostalowski

To bring its manifesto to life, Match-Trader partnered with Bartosz Ostalowski, professional drifter and Guinness World Record holder, recognized worldwide as the only driver competing at the highest level steering exclusively with his feet. His unique approach to motorsport demonstrates how innovation and adaptability can challenge expectations – values that align with Match-Trader’s brand philosophy.

Campaign Rollout

The campaign features a cinematic video blending Ostalowski’s precision drifting with powerful narration to illustrate Match-Trader’s core principles: precision, adaptability, and intuitive tools that adjust to each user. It positions Match-Trader not only as a trading platform but as a symbol of how bold thinking can redefine established frameworks.

Industry Events

The Trading Beyond Limits campaign will also be visible at upcoming industry events. Match-Trade Technologies will feature the video as part of its presence at the Forex Expo Dubai (October 6–7, 2025) and iFX EXPO Asia in Hong Kong (October 26–28, 2025), alongside demonstrations of the Match-Trader platform and the company’s wider technology ecosystem.

More information about the campaign and manifesto is available at match-trader.com/beyond-limits.

About Match-Trade Technologies

Founded in 2013, Match-Trade Technologies provides trading solutions for forex brokers, prop trading firms, and financial institutions. Its flagship Match-Trader platform integrates TradingView charts, supports APIs for external connectivity, and can be deployed as a standalone front end, a backend powering proprietary applications, or a dual trading platform. The company serves brokers of all sizes, from emerging firms to established global players, offering end-to-end technology covering platforms, CRM, liquidity connections, social and copy trading, and back-office solutions.

Contact

Brand Manager
Vladyslav Yurchyk
Match-Trade Technologies
[email protected]

Source: https://finbold.com/match-trader-launches-trading-beyond-limits-global-campaign-and-manifesto/

