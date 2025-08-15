Matrixport: Multiple positive factors are driving asset prices upward, and the market is expected to continue until 2026

By: PANews
2025/08/15 14:53
MAY
MAY$0.04968+0.81%

PANews reported on August 15th that Matrixport stated in its latest research report that the US market is entering a new cycle of liquidity release, and structural funding support may drive a continued upward trend in Bitcoin and risky assets, with the market expected to continue until 2026. The current funding structure and credit environment are quite similar to the early stages of previous bull markets: ample liquidity, an improving credit environment, and a dovish policy shift, all of which have resonated with multiple positive factors and driven asset prices upward.

US money market funds have expanded rapidly since the fourth quarter of 2018, increasing from $3 trillion to $7.4 trillion, a record high. Annualized interest income currently stands at $320 billion, representing a significant influx of funds into high-yield assets. Meanwhile, corporate buybacks have also accelerated significantly. Announced buybacks have reached $984 billion since 2025, with the full-year total expected to exceed $1.1 trillion. With volatility currently low, these funds will continue to flow into US stocks and boost valuations.

The structure of the financial system is further amplifying the impact of liquidity. Since 2008, the Federal Reserve has paid interest on bank reserves, which currently stands at $3.4 trillion, generating $176 billion in interest annually. In the current high-interest rate environment, this mechanism primarily benefits money market funds and commercial banks. The Fed's pace of interest rate cuts has lagged behind market expectations for 32 consecutive months, and closing the gap will require a cumulative rate cut of approximately 62 basis points in the coming months.

Credit supply is picking up. Since April 2025, US commercial and industrial loans have increased by $74 billion, showing early signs of a new credit expansion cycle. Since June, credit spreads have continued to narrow, improving the financing environment. Historically, this has generally been positive for Bitcoin, and this trend is already being initially reflected in Bitcoin's price performance. Inflation will gradually fall back to the Federal Reserve's 2% target range, and volatility is converging, providing more policy space for a September rate cut.

The Treasury is also increasing liquidity injections through bond issuance. Since the "Big Beautiful Act" raised the debt ceiling by $5 trillion, the Treasury has issued a net $789 billion in bonds in less than six weeks. This massive issuance coincides with a new Bitcoin rally. Historically, during fiscal expansions led by Trump, Bitcoin prices have often risen in tandem with Treasury bond issuance.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on August 19th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $379 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $88.27 million
Share
PANews2025/08/19 23:30
Share
HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

Hyperliquid (HYPE) rejected at resistance, trading near $42 as analysts eye $39, while buybacks and TVL growth remain strong.
NEAR
NEAR$2.46-4.24%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$42.08-4.86%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.0000404-7.23%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/08/19 22:45
Share
Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

As the crypto market gears up for the most explosive phase of the cycle, smart money has started rotating profits from majors into low cap crypto gems. On-chain analysis shows that legacy Cardano investors have been accumulating Rollblock at low prices during the ongoing presale of the RBLK token. Rollblock is an innovative GambleFi platform, [...] The post Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Gems
GEMS$0.14483-0.25%
Capverse
CAP$0.06433-0.57%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01366-4.20%
Share
Blockonomi2025/08/19 23:00
Share

Trending News

More

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

Expert Identifies Recent SEC Update That Could Create Upward Pressure on XRP Price

Chainlink Founder Explains How Bitcoin Could Reach $10M