Matrixport receives financial services license from Glep City of Mindfulness in Bhutan

PANews reported on September 26 that according to official news, Matrixport, the world's leading one-stop crypto financial services platform, announced that it has obtained a financial services license (FSL) issued by the Glep City of Mindfulness Administration (GMCA) in Bhutan.

The approved FSL license authorizes Matrixport to provide a range of regulated and comprehensive financial services globally within and through GMC, including structured products tailored for global investors, real-world asset (RWA) solutions that connect traditional markets and crypto finance, prime brokerage services for institutional clients, and virtual asset custody services with institutional-grade security.

Matrixport CEO John Ge said that this move is an important milestone for the company to expand into the international market, and it will work with GMCA to promote GMC to become an innovative financial hub in the region and even the world.