PANews reported on September 26 that according to official news, Matrixport, the world's leading one-stop crypto financial services platform, announced that it has obtained a financial services license (FSL) issued by the Glep City of Mindfulness Administration (GMCA) in Bhutan. The approved FSL license authorizes Matrixport to provide a range of regulated and comprehensive financial services globally within and through GMC, including structured products tailored for global investors, real-world asset (RWA) solutions that connect traditional markets and crypto finance, prime brokerage services for institutional clients, and virtual asset custody services with institutional-grade security. Matrixport CEO John Ge said that this move is an important milestone for the company to expand into the international market, and it will work with GMCA to promote GMC to become an innovative financial hub in the region and even the world.PANews reported on September 26 that according to official news, Matrixport, the world's leading one-stop crypto financial services platform, announced that it has obtained a financial services license (FSL) issued by the Glep City of Mindfulness Administration (GMCA) in Bhutan. The approved FSL license authorizes Matrixport to provide a range of regulated and comprehensive financial services globally within and through GMC, including structured products tailored for global investors, real-world asset (RWA) solutions that connect traditional markets and crypto finance, prime brokerage services for institutional clients, and virtual asset custody services with institutional-grade security. Matrixport CEO John Ge said that this move is an important milestone for the company to expand into the international market, and it will work with GMCA to promote GMC to become an innovative financial hub in the region and even the world.

Matrixport receives financial services license from Glep City of Mindfulness in Bhutan

By: PANews
2025/09/26 18:31
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9191-2.37%
LETSTOP
STOP$0.07535-8.96%
RealLink
REAL$0.06266+1.72%
Allo
RWA$0.008854-4.37%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.0119-2.45%

PANews reported on September 26 that according to official news, Matrixport, the world's leading one-stop crypto financial services platform, announced that it has obtained a financial services license (FSL) issued by the Glep City of Mindfulness Administration (GMCA) in Bhutan.

The approved FSL license authorizes Matrixport to provide a range of regulated and comprehensive financial services globally within and through GMC, including structured products tailored for global investors, real-world asset (RWA) solutions that connect traditional markets and crypto finance, prime brokerage services for institutional clients, and virtual asset custody services with institutional-grade security.

Matrixport CEO John Ge said that this move is an important milestone for the company to expand into the international market, and it will work with GMCA to promote GMC to become an innovative financial hub in the region and even the world.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

OpenAI plans to invest $100 billion in building backup servers

OpenAI plans to invest $100 billion in building backup servers

PANews reported on September 19 that according to The Information: OpenAI plans to invest $100 billion to build backup servers.
Share
PANews2025/09/19 22:11
Share
The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Exploring how the costs of a pandemic can lead to a self-enforcing lockdown in a networked economy, analyzing the resulting changes in network structure and the existence of stable equilibria.
SQUID MEME
GAME$34.2307-1.23%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00011427+9.75%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/17 23:00
Share
Solana Weakens at $216, Dogecoin Bears Take Over at $0.23 While DigiTap Rides Digital Cash Boom

Solana Weakens at $216, Dogecoin Bears Take Over at $0.23 While DigiTap Rides Digital Cash Boom

Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) are two of the most significant altcoins in the crypto market.
Overtake
TAKE$0.17851+0.71%
Boom
BOOM$0.00782-0.11%
Solana
SOL$197.15-1.30%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/26 17:48
Share

Trending News

More

OpenAI plans to invest $100 billion in building backup servers

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Solana Weakens at $216, Dogecoin Bears Take Over at $0.23 While DigiTap Rides Digital Cash Boom

Shiba Inu Signals 138% Upside, But Is Pepeto The Best Crypto To Buy Now For A 100x?

Ethereum price at crossroads, tests key support at $3,800 as analysts point at possible rebound