Maxi Doge and Bitcoin Hyper are Trending but BlockDAG Rules with 130+ Countries Mining on Network

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/06 02:00
BlockDAG

What makes a coin worth backing right now? Maxi Doge (MAXI) has pulled in over $1.7M in its presale with eye-catching staking rewards, while Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) has crossed $13M raised as it positions itself as a Bitcoin Layer-2. Both names are climbing the top presale crypto list, but another option is quietly showing stronger fundamentals. 

BlockDAG isn’t just raising funds; it already has miners active in more than 130 countries before launch. That reach shows adoption is spreading far beyond typical crypto hotspots, creating a base of miners and holders that is global by design. With infrastructure locked in across borders, BlockDAG is shaping up as the option that could outpace the early buzz of MAXI and HYPER.

BlockDAG Kicks Off Global Mining Before Launch

BlockDAG is proving that reach matters more than hype. With miners already active in over 130 countries, its network has gone international before even hitting an exchange. This kind of adoption shows that participation isn’t limited to major crypto hubs — everyday users across continents are powering the system. It’s a unique strength that positions BlockDAG differently from presales that only gain traction once listings begin.

The presale itself highlights the momentum. BlockDAG has rolled back its price to $0.0013 for the final 30 days before deployment, creating urgency that no one in the top presale crypto list can ignore. In just the last month, $40M was added to the total, pushing funds raised to more than $397M. Whale contributions of $4.4M and $3.6M underline the confidence behind the network.

BlockDAG 357357 5

Execution is visible everywhere. Over 19,000 miners are already being delivered, with logistics scaling to 2,000 per week. The X1 Mobile Miner app has drawn more than 3 million users, building what BlockDAG calls the largest decentralized mining base in the world. At the same time, hackathons and grants are supporting projects like Starvara and POI, while integrations with Uniswap, Axelar, and Rarable expand utility.

Community growth tells the same story. BlockDAG now counts 312,000+ holders, adding more than 1,000 daily, and 325,000 members across social channels. With billboards in Tokyo, New York, London, and Las Vegas and major sports sponsorships, its visibility is global. For anyone following the top presale crypto list, BlockDAG is proving that borderless adoption can start well before listing day.

Maxi Doge (MAXI) Presale Momentum

Maxi Doge (MAXI) has quickly gained attention with more than $1.7M raised in its presale and a token price around $0.0002555. The project has introduced staking rewards that touch an eye-catching 2513% APY, powered by AI-driven mechanisms. Its presale model spans 50 stages, starting near $0.00025 and climbing toward $0.0002745, creating a pricing ladder designed to build urgency with each step. With strong early traction and community interest, it has already positioned itself among the meme coins to watch this year.

BlockDAG 357357 1

Security and structure have been key talking points. The presale has been audited by SolidProof and Coinsult, offering a layer of trust along with a 14-day refund window for participants. Beyond this, 25% of supply is reserved for a “Maxi Fund” to support partnerships and ecosystem growth. Analysts have speculated on potential 50× gains by 2026, but the focus remains on its AI-powered marketing, community-driven visibility, and a presale timeline running through late October. Maxi Doge (MAXI) is playing the meme coin game with added layers of tech and transparency.

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) Layer-2 Push

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) is positioning itself as a Bitcoin Layer-2 solution built on the Solana Virtual Machine, aiming to bring scalability and programmability to the Bitcoin network. Its presale has already attracted between $13.5M and $13.7M, with tokens priced near $0.012855. With staking rewards ranging from 80% to 106% APY and a capped supply of 21 billion tokens, it has built momentum quickly. Security audits by Coinsult and SpyWolf have given it a clean bill of health, adding credibility to its presale process.

BlockDAG 357357 2

The roadmap points to a mainnet launch later in 2025, followed by listings on Uniswap and major centralized exchanges. Analysts are labeling it a potential 100x to 1000x play due to its relatively low fully diluted valuation of around $269M. Marketing has framed it as a project suited for both retail and institutional adoption, particularly as regulatory clarity improves. Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) is carving its narrative as a scalable and compliant way to expand Bitcoin’s utility.

Why BlockDAG is the Top Presale Crypto Over MAXI & HYPER 

Both Maxi Doge (MAXI) and Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) are pulling strong attention with their presales. MAXI has crossed $1.7M raised with AI-powered staking yields above 2000%, while HYPER has hit nearly $14M as it builds a Bitcoin Layer-2 backed by audits and a roadmap toward CEX listings. These numbers put them firmly in conversations around presale growth.

BlockDAG, however, is showing a different kind of progress. With miners already active in more than 130 countries, it has built an adoption base that stretches well beyond traditional crypto hotspots. The presale rollback to $0.0013, over $397M raised, and 312,000+ holders underline its momentum. While MAXI and HYPER are building interest, BlockDAG is already operating at global scale, proving why it belongs at the top of any top presale crypto list heading into launch.

BlockDAG 357357 3

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

