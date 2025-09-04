Maxi Doge Nears $2M Amidst Rumors of Dogecoin ETF by REX-Osprey

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 21:57
REX-Osprey just filed an SEC form for its coming Dogecoin ETF called the REX-Osprey DOGE ETF (DOJE). The ETF gives investors access to Dogecoin’s price without having to buy the token directly.

The official form states that the company will invest 80% of its assets into Dogecoin and related services like futures, swaps, and direct holdings.

The company’s move comes in the context of cryptos enjoying growing institutional and mainstream support, with $DOGE itself being up 126.62% over the last year, according to CoinMarketData.

The announcement first came on X and is likely to create upward price momentum for $DOGE. The Maxi Doge ($MAXI) presale will also heat up over the next period, as the almost-$2M presale is looking hotter by the day.

Coming Regulatory Changes May Legitimize the Crypto Market as a Safe Investment Hub

REX-Osprey’s proposal is part of an effort to mainstream crypto, and the favorable regulatory measures from the US accelerate that.

Trump’s GENIUS Act is the most crucial piece of legislation in recent years, seeking to achieve several critical milestones. This includes forcing crypto issuers to disclose their treasury numbers monthly for the sake of transparency.

The act will also protect investors against crypto scams and illicit activity. This is where the project is now in its implementation phase, after the Treasury invited people to comment on the measures necessary to tackle this problem.

In this context of increased regulatory support for crypto, REX-Osprey’s decision seems strategic and well-planned and could push the market up.

The meme sector could especially see a surge in investor interest, pushing projects like Maxi Doge ($MAXI) into mainstream even before its public release.

How Maxi Doge ($MAXI) Threatens Dogecoin’s Alpha Status

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) threatens Dogecoin’s alpha status with its no-nonsense attitude and its complete disregard for the rules of trading.

This young Shiba Inu turns risk-taking into an art, always trading at 1000x leverage without safety mechanisms, pre-planning, or shame. It’s all about pure vibes and a full-pain-full-gain attitude, which either has you retired at 22 or…that’s it, that’s the only option. No excuses.

The Maxi Doge ecosystem is a hub of trading degeneracy and Red Bull-fueled feverish investments that seem crazy to outsiders because they are.

Maxi Doge makes no promises because it has no foundation or explicit or implicit value. It’s just a meme serum you inject in your veins each time a crypto chart flies by your face.

This is where the coin’s value comes from: from the community’s undying support and trust.

This is reflected in the presale numbers, too. $MAXI managed to raise $1.8M since its start date on June 29. Two months were sufficient for the buff Shiba doggo to rally the community behind it, and it’s not stopping here.

We predict that $MAXI will see growing support post-launch thanks to the project’s meme appeal and unhinged attitude. If you disagree, SPX6900 ($SPX), another bare-knuckle meme project, disagrees with you after an all-time ROI of 42M%.

If you want to join the Maxitren 9000-fueled madness, read how to buy $MAXI here and go to the presale phase to complete the transaction today.

Will Dogecoin Rally Soon?

Dogecoin will likely rally once it starts gaining momentum, which means the entire meme market could follow behind. If that seems unlikely, let’s consider Dogecoin’s all-time ROI of 38,669% and its $32.7B market cap for a moment, and you’ll get the picture.

So, keep your eyes on the charts, because Dogecoin ($DOGE) and Maxi Doge ($MAXI) may soon get too big for the leash.

This isn’t financial advice. Do your own research (DYOR) before investing.

Disclaimer: This content has been supplied by a third party contributor. Brave New Coin does not endorse or promote any products or services mentioned herein. Readers are encouraged to conduct independent research before making any financial decisions. The information provided is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be interpreted as investment advice.

Source: https://bravenewcoin.com/partner/maxi-doge-nears-2m-amidst-rumors-of-dogecoin-etf

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
