McCarthy, Vikings Rescue Season By Punching Back Against Lions

J.J. McCarthy came through with the decisive throw that allowed the Vikings to clinch their Week 9 victory over the Lions. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings may have gained the most significant victory of the Kevin O’Connell era with their 27-24 triumph over the Detroit Lions. The fact that it came on the road is significant. The fact that quarterback J.J. McCarthy stared into the teeth of the Detroit defense at the most crucial moment and made a game-clinching throw bodes well for the rest of the season. The fact that the Vikings punched back harder and more consistently than the Lions is key for the rest of the season.

The Lions had won their last five meetings with the Vikings and had established dominance in the series. The Lions had shown that they could bully the Vikings with their aggressiveness and overall desire to win every single battle. Not this time.

O’Connell’s team had enough when they buckled their chin straps at Ford Field. They came out with a look in their collective eyes that told their hosts they would be in for a full-fledged battle.

The Lions scored on their opening possession, but it was not because the Vikings were soft. The defense stopped the Lions on a 3rd-and-4 before Dan Campbell did what he always does. He had his offense go for it on fourth down and Jared Goff turned it into a touchdown.

The Vikings responded on their opening possession as they got a huge 61-yard return form Myles Price and McCarthy led the team on a five-play, 36-yard drive that culminated with 10-yard touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson. The Vikings had punched back against the Lions and they did not need a fluky fourth-down play to be successful.

Hitting the Lions hard and consistently was the key to this game. They had been bullied by the Lions for the past three seasons and O’Connell was not going to take it any longer. His message got through to his coaches and his players.

McCarthy turns potential into production

Tackle Brian O’Neill returned to the lineup and helped protect J.J. McCarthy in the Vikings’ win over the Lions. (Photo by Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Vikings showed off their skill, but that had always been the way they operated. In this game, they showed off their muscle and toughness against the meanest team in the division. They withstood Detroit’s attempt to steal the game in the final moments when McCarthy delivered a perfect pass to Jalen Nailor on a 3rd-and-5 play with 1:41 remaining for the game-clinching first down.

If McCarthy had overshot his receiver or delivered with too much pace, the Lions would have had a chance to tie or win the game. McCarthy shut the door with a pass that indicated he is the right man to lead the team right now and for the foreseeable future.

Until that success, McCarthy was just another quarterback who “could be” the answer. O’Connell had been talking up McCarthy for more than 18 months since the team selected him with the 10th overall pick in the 2024 Draft. Injuries had kept him on the sidelines for all of his rookie year and five games this season.

A win over the Lions delivers true confidence into the lockerroom. The Vikings took advantage of the return of tackles Christian Darrisaw and Brian O’Neill. That duo gave the Vikings a chance to establish a running game. Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason rushed for 142 yards while the Lions gained just 65 yards on the ground.

In their decisive 31-9 loss to the Lions in last year’s regular-season finale – a defeat that cost the Vikings the NFC’s No. 1 seed and the NFC North title – the Lions had 178 rushing yards and Jahmyr Gibbs pierced the Brian Flores defense for 139 yards and 3 rushing touchdowns. Gibbs had 25 yards and was a non-factor this time around.

Prior to the win over the Lions, the feeling about the Vikings around the NFL was that O’Connell’s team didn’t have enough toughness and guts to win when it mattered most. They beat the biggest, baddest bullies in the league on the road. That has to change the team’s league-wide perception.

Another test this week follows against a Baltimore Ravens team that is getting healthy and has won two straight games after a brutal 1-5 start. There is no time for back slaps and ’attaboys. The Vikings must come through with an even better effort or the win over the Lions will be wasted glory.