ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post McCarthy, Vikings Rescue Season By Punching Back Against Lions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. J.J. McCarthy came through with the decisive throw that allowed the Vikings to clinch their Week 9 victory over the Lions. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images) Getty Images The Minnesota Vikings may have gained the most significant victory of the Kevin O’Connell era with their 27-24 triumph over the Detroit Lions. The fact that it came on the road is significant. The fact that quarterback J.J. McCarthy stared into the teeth of the Detroit defense at the most crucial moment and made a game-clinching throw bodes well for the rest of the season. The fact that the Vikings punched back harder and more consistently than the Lions is key for the rest of the season. The Lions had won their last five meetings with the Vikings and had established dominance in the series. The Lions had shown that they could bully the Vikings with their aggressiveness and overall desire to win every single battle. Not this time. O’Connell’s team had enough when they buckled their chin straps at Ford Field. They came out with a look in their collective eyes that told their hosts they would be in for a full-fledged battle. The Lions scored on their opening possession, but it was not because the Vikings were soft. The defense stopped the Lions on a 3rd-and-4 before Dan Campbell did what he always does. He had his offense go for it on fourth down and Jared Goff turned it into a touchdown. The Vikings responded on their opening possession as they got a huge 61-yard return form Myles Price and McCarthy led the team on a five-play, 36-yard drive that culminated with 10-yard touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson. The Vikings had punched back against the Lions and they did not need a fluky fourth-down play to be successful. Hitting the… The post McCarthy, Vikings Rescue Season By Punching Back Against Lions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. J.J. McCarthy came through with the decisive throw that allowed the Vikings to clinch their Week 9 victory over the Lions. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images) Getty Images The Minnesota Vikings may have gained the most significant victory of the Kevin O’Connell era with their 27-24 triumph over the Detroit Lions. The fact that it came on the road is significant. The fact that quarterback J.J. McCarthy stared into the teeth of the Detroit defense at the most crucial moment and made a game-clinching throw bodes well for the rest of the season. The fact that the Vikings punched back harder and more consistently than the Lions is key for the rest of the season. The Lions had won their last five meetings with the Vikings and had established dominance in the series. The Lions had shown that they could bully the Vikings with their aggressiveness and overall desire to win every single battle. Not this time. O’Connell’s team had enough when they buckled their chin straps at Ford Field. They came out with a look in their collective eyes that told their hosts they would be in for a full-fledged battle. The Lions scored on their opening possession, but it was not because the Vikings were soft. The defense stopped the Lions on a 3rd-and-4 before Dan Campbell did what he always does. He had his offense go for it on fourth down and Jared Goff turned it into a touchdown. The Vikings responded on their opening possession as they got a huge 61-yard return form Myles Price and McCarthy led the team on a five-play, 36-yard drive that culminated with 10-yard touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson. The Vikings had punched back against the Lions and they did not need a fluky fourth-down play to be successful. Hitting the…

McCarthy, Vikings Rescue Season By Punching Back Against Lions

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/04 02:07
PROJECT RESCUE
RESCUE$0.1828+1.21%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.4986-2.78%
MAY
MAY$0.02771+6.16%
ERA
ERA$0.2525-2.50%
Factor
FACT$1.56+13.04%

J.J. McCarthy came through with the decisive throw that allowed the Vikings to clinch their Week 9 victory over the Lions. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings may have gained the most significant victory of the Kevin O’Connell era with their 27-24 triumph over the Detroit Lions. The fact that it came on the road is significant. The fact that quarterback J.J. McCarthy stared into the teeth of the Detroit defense at the most crucial moment and made a game-clinching throw bodes well for the rest of the season. The fact that the Vikings punched back harder and more consistently than the Lions is key for the rest of the season.

The Lions had won their last five meetings with the Vikings and had established dominance in the series. The Lions had shown that they could bully the Vikings with their aggressiveness and overall desire to win every single battle. Not this time.

O’Connell’s team had enough when they buckled their chin straps at Ford Field. They came out with a look in their collective eyes that told their hosts they would be in for a full-fledged battle.

The Lions scored on their opening possession, but it was not because the Vikings were soft. The defense stopped the Lions on a 3rd-and-4 before Dan Campbell did what he always does. He had his offense go for it on fourth down and Jared Goff turned it into a touchdown.

The Vikings responded on their opening possession as they got a huge 61-yard return form Myles Price and McCarthy led the team on a five-play, 36-yard drive that culminated with 10-yard touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson. The Vikings had punched back against the Lions and they did not need a fluky fourth-down play to be successful.

Hitting the Lions hard and consistently was the key to this game. They had been bullied by the Lions for the past three seasons and O’Connell was not going to take it any longer. His message got through to his coaches and his players.

McCarthy turns potential into production

Tackle Brian O’Neill returned to the lineup and helped protect J.J. McCarthy in the Vikings’ win over the Lions. (Photo by Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Vikings showed off their skill, but that had always been the way they operated. In this game, they showed off their muscle and toughness against the meanest team in the division. They withstood Detroit’s attempt to steal the game in the final moments when McCarthy delivered a perfect pass to Jalen Nailor on a 3rd-and-5 play with 1:41 remaining for the game-clinching first down.

If McCarthy had overshot his receiver or delivered with too much pace, the Lions would have had a chance to tie or win the game. McCarthy shut the door with a pass that indicated he is the right man to lead the team right now and for the foreseeable future.

Until that success, McCarthy was just another quarterback who “could be” the answer. O’Connell had been talking up McCarthy for more than 18 months since the team selected him with the 10th overall pick in the 2024 Draft. Injuries had kept him on the sidelines for all of his rookie year and five games this season.

A win over the Lions delivers true confidence into the lockerroom. The Vikings took advantage of the return of tackles Christian Darrisaw and Brian O’Neill. That duo gave the Vikings a chance to establish a running game. Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason rushed for 142 yards while the Lions gained just 65 yards on the ground.

In their decisive 31-9 loss to the Lions in last year’s regular-season finale – a defeat that cost the Vikings the NFC’s No. 1 seed and the NFC North title – the Lions had 178 rushing yards and Jahmyr Gibbs pierced the Brian Flores defense for 139 yards and 3 rushing touchdowns. Gibbs had 25 yards and was a non-factor this time around.

Prior to the win over the Lions, the feeling about the Vikings around the NFL was that O’Connell’s team didn’t have enough toughness and guts to win when it mattered most. They beat the biggest, baddest bullies in the league on the road. That has to change the team’s league-wide perception.

Another test this week follows against a Baltimore Ravens team that is getting healthy and has won two straight games after a brutal 1-5 start. There is no time for back slaps and ’attaboys. The Vikings must come through with an even better effort or the win over the Lions will be wasted glory.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/stevesilverman/2025/11/03/mccarthy-vikings-rescue-season-by-punching-back-against-lions/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

New details are starting to emerge for one of the most anticipated altcoin launches of recent times. Here's what's known. Continue Reading: Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement
SphereX
HERE$0.000119--%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/11 00:27
The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Exploring how the costs of a pandemic can lead to a self-enforcing lockdown in a networked economy, analyzing the resulting changes in network structure and the existence of stable equilibria.
SQUID MEME
GAME$44.1961-1.80%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00014948+5.38%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/17 23:00
Tokenization to Hit Trillions: Is RentStac (RNS) the Next Breakout RWA Star?

Tokenization to Hit Trillions: Is RentStac (RNS) the Next Breakout RWA Star?

The decentralized finance (DeFi) market is undergoing a major transformation. While speculative tokens once dominated headlines, a new wave of blockchain projects is reshaping the landscape: tokens backed by real-world assets (RWA). As total value locked (TVL) in DeFi continues to rebound, investors are shifting toward projects that combine yield potential with tangible, income-generating assets. […]
Trillions
TRILLIONS$0.004848+50.14%
Allo
RWA$0.004499-1.12%
Starpower
STAR$0.12188-1.26%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/11 01:00

Trending News

More

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Tokenization to Hit Trillions: Is RentStac (RNS) the Next Breakout RWA Star?

BitMine Stock Rises After Tom Lee’s Firm Buys the Dip, Adding $389M in Ethereum

XRP Ledger Reveals Major Milestone, 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Drops Epic $250k Bitcoin Price Prediction, Whales Dump Dogecoin (DOGE) — Crypto News Digest

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,653.70
$105,653.70$105,653.70

+0.56%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,545.89
$3,545.89$3,545.89

+0.74%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5514
$2.5514$2.5514

+0.88%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.60
$166.60$166.60

+0.18%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17971
$0.17971$0.17971

+0.26%