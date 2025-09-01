Media: Bank of China (Hong Kong) plans to apply for a stablecoin issuer license

PANews reported on September 1st that according to Zhitong Finance, the Hong Kong Economic Times, citing unnamed sources, reported that Bank of China (Hong Kong) plans to apply for a stablecoin issuer license and strive to be among the first batch of issuers approved. The deadline for the first batch of applications is the end of September. Both Bank of China (Hong Kong) and the HKMA declined to comment.

