AssemblyAI is a research-driven Speech AI company building speech-to-text and speech-understanding APIs with superhuman accuracy, powering developers and enterprises worldwide.
AssemblyAI models and frameworks include:
AssemblyAI offers a research-backed suite of speech APIs, from speech-to-text to advanced Audio Intelligence features like summarization, sentiment analysis, content moderation, and PII redaction. Plus, their LeMUR framework allows seamless integration of LLMs on transcribed speech (e.g., ask questions, generate action items, summarize meetings) via one simple API call.
https://research.contrary.com/company/assemblyai?embedable=true
https://www.assemblyai.com/customers?embedable=true
Enterprise-ready with SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001, PCI-DSS 4.0, and full GDPR compliance. AssemblyAI also offers EU data residency to meet strict regional regulations—making it a trusted partner for startups and Fortune 500s alike.
AssemblyAI’s Conformer-2 model delivers over 30% fewer errors than industry leaders, even in noisy, real-world audio. It’s not just human-level—it’s superhuman accuracy in production.
AssemblyAI partnered with HackerNoon to promote its Diarization campaign via the HackerNoon Newsletter.
\ This partnership put AssemblyAI’s “Diarization that just works” messaging in front of 325k+ tech professionals and enthusiasts who follow the HackerNoon Newsletter, targeting the most relevant technology categories on HackerNoon to maximize effectiveness.
